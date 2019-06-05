The Secretary-General of the UN General Assembly, Antonio Guterres, has congratulated Nigeria’s Tijjani Muhammad-Bande on his emergence as the President of the 74th UN General Assembly (UNGA).

Guterres in a tweet on his official handle @antonioguterres said “Congratulations to Professor Tijjani Muhammad Bande of Nigeria, elected President of the 74th #UNGA session.”

The President of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces has also congratulated Muhammad-Bande.

Garces said, “Tijjani brings with him an outstanding career both as scholar and diplomat.”

Muhammad-Bande was elected on Tuesday as the President of the 74th UN General Assembly.

He was the sole candidate for the position and was elected at the 87th plenary meeting of the Assembly in New York, the United States.

He is the second Nigerian to hold the office after the retired military officer and diplomat, Joseph Garba, and former permanent representative to the UN, Professor Joy Ogwu.

Tijjani before his new appointment was Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the U.N.

He will assume his new position in September 2019.

