Speakership: Gbajabiamila Campaign Reacts To Conviction Allegation

The Femi Gbajabiamila campaign organisation has denied allegations that the Majority Leader of Nigeria’s House of Representatives was convicted of crime in the United States.

Concise News understands that the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) had rejected Femi Gbajabiamila as the next speaker of the House over allegation he was convicted by a United States court in Georgia.

Spokesman for the CUPP, Imo Ugochinyere, and 12 other national chairmen of political parties said this on Tuesday while addressing journalists in Abuja.

But at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, the Gbajabiamila campaign, led by Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, said attempts to smear the character of the leading Speakership candidate “has failed woefully.”

“He was eligible to contest for the four previous elections he won, including becoming the Majority Leader,” Jibrin told newsmen.

“He has never served any notice or notified by the Clerk of the National Assembly. It is a campaign of calumny to smear our leader, which has failed woefully.”

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had named Gbajabiamila its preferred candidate for the position.

Similarly, the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir el-Rufai, had also said Gbaja was the choice of President Muhammadu Buhari.