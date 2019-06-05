Senator Shehu Sani has mocked former Head of State General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) for urging Nigerians to rally behind President Muhammadu Buhari as he battles to curtail the security challenges in the country.

According to the Kaduna senator, the former Head of State was only ‘playing piano in the rain.’

Concise News reports that Babangida had urged Nigerians to rally behind Buhari as the federal government battles to curtail the security challenges in the country.

The former Nigerian leader made the call while speaking with newsmen at his hilltop residence in Minna on Tuesday.

He said Buhari had the capacity to deal with the challenges, as he urged Nigerians to be patient with him.

Babangida also urged Nigerians to remain peaceful and pray for peace to reign in the country.

Babangida had said, “Buhari has the capacity to deal with the challenges but Nigerians need to be patient with the president.

“Buhari is not disposed to idle talk; he is known to be a man of his words.

“What is required now is for Nigerians to rally round the President to enable him provide adequate security and good leadership.

“The people’s support will help the President to succeed; he needs everyone’s cooperation to trudge on to success.”

However, Senator Sani tweeted on Wednesday morning that “Our Uncle IBB is playing piano in the rain.”