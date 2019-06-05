Rihanna Emerges Richest Female Musician In The World

Robyn Rihanna Fenty has become the richest female in the music industry globally, with her wealth eclipsing that of Madonna, Celine Dion and Beyonce.

Known mostly as a singer, the 31-year-old has seen herself diversify into acting, making of beauty products, and most recently, a fashion designing.

In Forbes’ annual list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women for 2019, Rihanna topped the list as the highest paid woman in the music industry, estimating her worth to be $600 million.

The publication stated that good portion of Rihanna’s wealth was acquired through her lucrative partnership with luxury good company, LVMH, with whom she launched her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line with in 2017.

Since Fenty Beauty’s inception, Forbes reported that the cosmetics line has earned Rihanna $570 million in just 15 months of business.

Along with Fenty Beauty, Rihanna has expanded her prowess to clothing, creating her Savage x Fenty lingerie brand with Tech Style Fashion Group and starting her recent foray into high-end clothing with Fenty, alongside LVMH.

“They extended the offer to me and it was a no-brainer because LVMH is a machine,” Rihanna said of her clothing line to The New York Times Style Magazine.

“Bernard Arnault was so enthusiastic; he trusted me and my vision.” The clothing line, which launched on May 22, is anticipated to expand her wealth.