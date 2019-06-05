Nigerian squash players are on a free fall, according to the latest rankings for June released last Saturday by the world’s squash governing body, the Professional Squash Association (PSA).

Concise News reports that US-based Adewale Amao suffered a huge fall, as he dropped from 234 in May to 377. Amao, 29 has been inactive since February.

Another US-based player, Babatunde Ajagbe dropped from 196 in May to 228. Ajagbe contested three times in the United States in May and lost all three. The Abeokuta-born athlete has not won a duel since November 2018.

For top home-based player, Abdul Rahaman Yusuf, he dropped 29 spots – from 309 to 338.

Meanwhile, Idowu Enimakure and Adegoke Onaopemipo both fell to 578 and 434 respectively.

In the women’s classification, long-term Nigeria squash queen, Yemisi Olatunji stumbled for the second month running. The reigning racket sportsperson (Nigerian Sports Awards) fell six places to 138. Her sibling, Busayo Olatunji slipped a place to 255.

International players round-up

On the international scene, Egypt’s Mohamed Abouelghar has moved up two spots to a career-high No.7 ranking.

The full PSA Men’s June World Rankings Top 20 ⬇️ #Squash pic.twitter.com/nf6XJkcUXx — PSA World Tour (@PSAWorldTour) June 1, 2019

The 25-year-old from Cairo reached the quarter-finals of the Allam British Open recently to rise above Peru’s Diego Elias (No.8) and Colombia’s Miguel Rodriguez, who falls two places to No.9.

World Champion Ali Farag stays at World No.1 for the fourth month in a row, but the gap between him and World No.2 Mohamed ElShorbagy has been cut to 475 points after the latter beat the former in the British Open final.

Tarek Momen and Karim Abdel Gawad make it an all-Egyptian top four for a second successive month, while Germany’s Simon Rösner completes the top five. New Zealand’s Paul Coll stays at No.6, while India’s Saurav Ghosal takes the final spot in the top 10.

Egypt’s Marwan ElShorbagy moves up 10 places to No.11 following a month in which he won the Wimbledon Open. He sits ahead of compatriot Omar Mosaad (No.12), Welshman Joel Makin (No.13), Chamberlain Squash Open 2018 champion, Zahed Salem (No.14) and Fares Dessouky, who moves up three places to No.15 – his highest ranking since March 2018.

Declan James drops one spot to No.16, with fellow Englishman Daryl Selby rising three places to No.17. France’s Gregoire Marche and former World No.1 James Willstrop drop two places to No.18 and No.19, respectively, while Australia’s Ryan Cuskelly completes the top 20.

The full PSA Women’s June World Rankings Top 20 ⬇️ #Squash pic.twitter.com/foB4At5Cyx — PSA World Tour (@PSAWorldTour) June 1, 2019

In the women’s rating, France’s Camille Serme has broken back into the top three for the first time since January 2018.

Créteil-based Serme, 30, reached the final of the prestigious Allam British Open final and, despite losing out to Egypt’s Nouran Gohar, has risen a spot to break up an all-Egyptian top three for the first time since February.

Egyptian duo Raneem El Welily and Nour El Sherbini stay at No.1 and No.2, respectively, for a seventh successive month, while Gohar’s title-winning exploits in Hull recently have seen her move up three places to No.4, which is the 21-year-old’s highest ranking since March 2017.

Nour El Tayeb completes the top five after dropping two places, while New Zealand’s Joelle King falls out of the top five to No.6. England’s Sarah-Jane Perry also drops a place to No.7, while Amanda Sobhy and Tesni Evans are at No.8 and No.9 respectively. Hong Kong’s Annie Au rises a place to complete the top 10.

English duo Alison Waters (No.11), Victoria Lust (No.12), India’s Joshna Chinappa (No.13), Hania El Hammamy (No.15) are all on the rise, with Salma Hany staying at No.14.

Malaysia’s eight-time World Champion Nicol David – who will appear in the rankings for the final time this month after making her last professional appearance at the British Open – moves up two spots to No.16. Egypt’s Yathreb Adel drops a spot to No.17, while Hong Kong’s Joey Chan rises to No.18.

Belgium’s Nele Gilis makes history as the first female Belgian player in history to break the top 20 after moving up five spots to No.19 courtesy of a run to the British Open quarter-finals. United States No.2 Olivia Blatchford Clyne completes the top 20.