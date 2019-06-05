PDP Comes For Buhari Over Comment On FCT Residents

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has attacked President Muhammadu Buhari for branding residents of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja as “necessary evil.”

Reports have it that this was because the president and his party did not obtain the lead vote from the residents during the February 23 presidential election.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement said it was unexpected of the president, adding that Nigerians exercised their rights.

According to him, Buhari’s statement was inciting, divisive and capable of demonising innocent compatriots and setting them up for victimisation by overzealous agencies.

He called on Buhari to apologise to Nigerians for this alleged divisive comment.

Ologbondiyan said, “President Buhari should note that he was not only rejected by FCT residents but also by an overwhelming majority of Nigerians across the states of the federation, who voted massively for the PDP, only for the Independent National Electoral Commission to subvert the will of the people in his favour; consequent upon which our party and presidential candidate have headed for the retrieval of this stolen mandate at the tribunal.”

The PDP spokesman said it worrisome Buhari statement that “to make FCT secure is to make myself secure and the Vice President.”

He said it is the duty of Buhari to provide security for all parts of the country, irrespective of where he and the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo reside or how Nigerians cast their votes.

He said, “Nigerians should continue in their determination to retrieve the presidential mandate at the tribunal, so as to have an administration that truly cares for the citizens, in line with the provisions of our laws.”

Buhari had on Tuesday while hosting a delegation from the Federal Capital Territory, comprising National Assembly members, religious leaders, heads of security agencies and civil servants, who paid him a Sallah homage at the Presidential Villa said despite that the people of the FCT rejecting him by voting for PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the February 23 presidential poll, he would secure the territory, being the President.