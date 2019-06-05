A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Yekini Nabena, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari over the feud between Adams Oshiomhole and John Odigie-Oyegun.

Chief Oyegun, the party’s immediate past National chairman, Oshiomhole, its current national chairman have been in an ongoing war of words.

The chieftain made the call in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, saying the disagreement was unnecessary, describing the development as a distraction that could weaken the party.

“Elections have been won and lost, high-level meetings such as National Caucus and the National Executive Committee are there to address party matters.

“I call on our respected leaders, particularly the current and immediate past national chairmen to end their public hostilities, particularly in the media,” he said.

He stressed that the party needed a united house to grow and deliver on its campaign promises to Nigerians.

“In the immediate, I call on President Muhammadu Buhari, as the leader of our party, to lead fence-mending efforts and address obvious grievances in many states and among stakeholders in the party.

“The losses the APC suffered during the 2019 general elections in some states it previously controlled, is indeed worrisome.

“However, we are still the governing party which produced the President, control majority states and have an overwhelming majority in the National Assembly.

“Compared to the failed PDP, the APC remains the political party of choice for both Nigerians and politicians. I urge our aggrieved members to remain in the APC fold and settle their differences,” he said

He expressed optimism that in spite of the current situation in the APC, plans had been concluded by some members of the PDP and other political parties to defect to it in a few months time.