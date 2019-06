Enyimba FC, Lobi Stars started the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) playoff on a strong foot as both secured three points to go top of the standings, Concise News reports.

The people’s elephant on Tuesday at the Soccer Temple in Agege defeated Rangers International as Lobi Stars thrash FC Ifeanyi Ubah.

However, Kano Pillars and Akwa United settled for a 2-2 draw.

NPFL Super Six Matchday 1 Results

NPFL Super Six Standings After Matchday 1