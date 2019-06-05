Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie on Tuesday escaped death by a whisker after his Nissan Pathfinder Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) crashed beyond repairs along Ore road in Ondo State.

The Nollywood actor took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday to narrate how he escaped death.

The Nollywood actor wrote: “Yesterday I miraculously survived this terrible accident. All I can say is ‘thank you Lord, thank you Jesus, thank you Jehovah, God is real and God is alive. Thank you blessed mother Mary.

“I left Lagos yesterday heading to the east, just before I got to Ore doing 100-120km, my car lost control and started veering off to the right. I tried to steer it back on track and the next thing I knew I was upside down tumbling till the car finally ended up in a gutter.

“Miraculously I came out alive with few cuts and bruises. I thank the Almighty God for his mercies, I thank our blessed mother Mary, and to all the Angels sent by God to protect me always, thank you.

“I also thank all my fans and friends all over the world who always pray for me and wish me well. God is alive. Life can end in a second. The money, the cars, the mansions, the fame, the good life, all vanity. Be close to God.”