The British crown dependency of Jersey has seized £211 million said to have been laundered from Nigeria by the former Head of State, Late General Sani Abacha. According to the UK Metro, Abacha had stashed the money in accounts held in Jersey by Doraville Properties Corporation, a British Virgin Islands company.

Nigeria’s former Head of State General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) has urged Nigerians to rally behind President Muhammadu Buhari as the federal government battles to curtail the security challenges in the country. Concise News learned that the former Nigerian leader made the call while speaking with newsmen at his hilltop residence in Minna on Tuesday.

Former governor of Zamfara state Abdulaziz Yari has been expelled by a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for allegedly scuttling the party’s chances in the 2019 elections. But Concise News understands that another faction loyal to Yari has expelled the senator representing Zamfara Central, Kabiru Marafa, for alleged anti-party activities.

The World Bank has said fuel subsidy payment in Nigeria is not enough to help the poor masses in the country, Concise News reports. This online news medium understands that the World Bank Vice President for Sustainable Development Laura Tuck said this in Helsinki, Finland at the ongoing World Circular Economic Forum.

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Muslims in Nigeria to promote religious harmony, as they celebrate Eid-El Fitr 2019. Concise News reports that Buhari also expressed satisfaction at the conduct of peaceful elections in Nigeria, despite what he called “doomsday predictions of social disharmony.”

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, shook hands at the eid praying ground in the ancient town on Tuesday, Concise News reports. Both men had not been seen together publicly since the governor split the Kano emirate council into five.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) cut-off marks for universities, polytechnics and Colleges of Education for 2019 have been released, Concise News understands. The 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) was held in April, with many candidates eager to know the cut-off marks after JAMB released the results.

Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau has appeared in a new viral video in which he could be seen reading the group’s ideology and the Nigerian national pledge, which he denounced as shirk. Concise News understands that Shirk in Islam means associating a partner with God and is deemed one of the greatest sins in the religion.

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu is still rallying support both locally and internationally for the actualization of the sovereign state of Biafra. Kanu was expected to move to Toronto in Canada after the tour in America.

Anthony Joshua has triggered a rematch clause with Andy Ruiz Jr, with the fight set to take place in November or December, promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed. Joshua suffered a shock defeat for the first time in his professional career on Saturday at the hands of Ruiz Jr on his US debut at Madison Square Garden in New York.

