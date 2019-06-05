NFF Speaks On Allegation Of Players Paying Money To Coach Aigbogun To Get Called Up

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reacted to news rife on social media that Head Coach of the National male under-20 team, the Flying Eagles, Paul Aigbogun, received money from players named to the world cup in Poland.

Concise News reports that the Flying Eagles were kicked out of the age-grade competition in the round of 16 by Senegal on Monday and Nigerians are unhappy with the team’s general performance and technical crew’s know-how.

In tweets on Wednesday on its verified Twitter handle, the NFF quashed the news painting Aigbogun in a negative light.

It has come to the notice of the Nigeria Football Federation that a spurious message has been doing the rounds on social media with the aim of denting the image of the Flying Eagles coach Mr Paul Aigbogun and by extension the Federation. /1. Thread. — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) June 5, 2019

The post, apparently emanating from a blog that is known to constantly spew lies suggested that coach Paul accused members of his backroom staff of conspiring against him as well as maliciously insinuating players paid monies to get called up. /2 — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) June 5, 2019

In as much as the NFF understands Nigerians are not happy about the exit of the Flying Eagles from the FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland, it is imperative that the Federation clear the air on the rumors. /3 — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) June 5, 2019

At no time did Paul Aigbogun give such an interview to anyone -formal or informal and for anyone to suggest such, it can only the wild imaginations of the writer who despite quoting an imaginary source, never attributed same to anyone. /4 — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) June 5, 2019

The coach and his backroom staff are in unison and worked together in peace. Allegations of bribery, forcing of players on the coach and others are a mere fabrications, a figment of the author’s imagination and should not be taken seriously. /5 — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) June 5, 2019