NFF Speaks On Allegation Of Players Paying Money To Coach Aigbogun To Get Called Up
Flying Eagles coach, Paul Aigbogun

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reacted to news rife on social media that Head Coach of the National male under-20 team, the Flying Eagles, Paul Aigbogun, received money from players named to the world cup in Poland.

Concise News reports that the Flying Eagles were kicked out of the age-grade competition in the round of 16 by Senegal on Monday and Nigerians are unhappy with the team’s general performance and technical crew’s know-how.

In tweets on Wednesday on its verified Twitter handle, the NFF quashed the news painting Aigbogun in a negative light.

