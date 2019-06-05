Ned-Nwoko-and-Regina-Daniels, Regina daniels, Nigerian Teen actress, Nigeria teen actress Regina Daniel, Ned Nwoko, Billionaire Ned Nwoko, Married Billionaire Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels Reveals Her Relationship With Billionaire Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels Speaks on Relationship With Billionaire Ned Nwoko, Nigeria news, Entertainment news, Nigeria entertainment news
Regina Daniels & Ned Nwoko

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has lamented that she grew up so fast and did not have much opportunity to enjoy her childhood, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that the actress, who hails from Ogwashi-Ukwu, Delta State, born actress recently got married to politician Ned Nwoko.

Daniels’ marriage to the Delta billionaire has triggered many debates on social media.

She was recently initiated into womanhood in Delta following her marriage.

In a video posted on her YouTube channel, the young actress noted that while growing up, she spent most of her time acting.

According to her, this meant she did not have much time to enjoy her childhood – make mistakes, play et al – like other kids.

This, she noted, has been one of the major reasons why she loves children as she recently held a carnival for them in Delta State. 

On her marriage, she said she had received loads of bashing, insults, and messages from people.

However, Daniels noted that, in no time, she would speak about her marriage to Nwoko to clear the air.

Below is the video that reveals 13 things about the Nollywood actress:

