Militants have reportedly killed eight Egyptian policemen at a checkpoint in the Sinai Peninsula, the centre of a long-running jihadist insurgency on Wednesday, Concise News reports.

According to the interior ministry: “Terrorist elements targeted a checkpoint west of El-Arish early this morning… The exchange of fire killed fire terrorist elements and eight police were martyred.”

This online news medium gathered that the militants escaped and security forces are following “their movements”, the ministry added.

A security source said reinforcements had been dispatched to the checkpoint near El-Arish, capital of North Sinai province.

“The checkpoint is currently surrounded by the army and police,” he said.

A medical source said three members of the Central Security Force, a paramilitary force under the control of the interior ministry, were also wounded in the attack and taken to El-Arish public hospital.

Egyptian state television said there were fears the death toll could rise as there were reports of attacks on multiple checkpoints.