Massive Recruitment Ongoing At WAEC (How To Apply)

Job Title: Assistant Registrar II (Physics)

Location: Nigeria

Job Title: Assistant Registrar II – Mechanical Subjects (Auto Mechanics and Auto Mechanical Work)

Location: Nigeria

Job Title: Assistant Registrar II (Psychology)

Location: Nigeria

Job Title: Assistant Registrar II (Geography)

Location: Nigeria

Job Title: Assistant Registrar II (Mathematics)

Location: Nigeria

Job Title: Quantity Surveyor II

Location: Nigeria

Job Title: Mechanical Engineer II

Location: Nigeria

Desirable Attribute Requirements – Eligible Applicants must also:

Job Title: Assistant Registrar II (History)

Location: Nigeria

Job Title: Assistant Registrar II (Hausa)

Location: Nigeria

Job Title: Assistant Registrar II (Garment Making and Clothing & Textile)

Location: Nigeria

Job Title: Human Resource Management Officer II

Location: Nigeria

Job Title: Electrical Engineer II

Location: Nigeria

Eligible Applicants must also:

Job Title: Assistant Registrar II (French)

Location: Nigeria

Applicants should possess a minimum of Bachelors Degree (at least Second Class Lower Division) from a recognized university in the underlisted subject areas.

Possession of a higher degree in Educational Measurement and Evaluation would be an added advantage. A minimum of three (3) years post-NYSC teaching experience is required of all officers.

French: B.A/B.Ed in French Desirable Attributes

Applicants Must: Be able to use Personal Computers, MS Office software package and have knowledge of web-based systems;

Be self-motivated and able to write good reports; analyse and review research reports; be able to work extra hours with little or no supervision;

Be a team player with good interpersonal skills and be open and able to lead change;

Possess influencing, analytical and communication skills;

Be an organiser/planner with the ability to be flexible and to be able to successfully implement ideas.

Applicants should not be more than forty (40) years of age as at the close of the Advertisement. Salary and Conditions of Service The salary paid by the Council is very attractive. Point of entry into the salary scales will depend on qualifications and experience. The successful applicants will enjoy a very good remuneration package that is in line with the Council's Conditions of Service and will also be assured of full career development within the organisation.

Job Title: Computer Hardware Maintenance Engineer II

Location: Nigeria

Requirements Bachelor’s Degree with at least Second Class Lower Division in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Electrical/Electronics Engineering or allied discipline

Additional Qualification: ComTIA A+ Certification

Minimum of 3 years post NYSC work experience. Expected to have the following Demonstrable Abilities: Installation and configuration of Computer Hardware, Printers, Scanners, Operating Systems and Applications

Monitor, maintain and repair faulty Computer Systems, which include desktops, laptops, printers, scanners, etc.; and Install Updates to existing Software as well as cope effectively with the replacement of spare parts.

Update and Upgrade existing Computer Systems and peripherals to ensure compatibility with the latest Software iterations.

Provide support, including procedural documentation and relevant reports

Set up new user’s accounts and profiles

Test and evaluate new technology

Recommend Computer Systems and peripherals based on end-users’ business needs

Create manuals and train others on hardware and software installations

Vast knowledge of Windows Operating Systems

Basic understanding of Computer Networking. Desirable Attributes

Applicants Must: Be able to use Personal Computers, MS Office software package and have knowledge of web-based systems;

Be self-motivated and able to write good reports; analyse and review research reports; be able to work extra hours with little or no supervision;

Be a team player with good interpersonal skills and be open and able to lead change;

Possess influencing, analytical and communication skills;

Be an organiser/planner with the ability to be flexible and to be able to successfully implement ideas.

Applicants should not be more than forty (40) years of age as at the close of the Advertisement.

Job Title: Assistant Registrar II (Civil Subjects) Woodwork, Furniture Making and Upholstery

Location: Nigeria

Requirements Applicants should possess a minimum of Bachelors Degree (at least Second Class Lower Division) from a recognized university in the underlisted subject areas.

Possession of a higher degree in Educational Measurement and Evaluation would be an added advantage. A minimum of three (3) years post-NYSC teaching experience is required of all officers.

Civil Subjects: (1) Woodwork (2) Furniture Making (3) Upholstery: B.Sc./B.Ed./Industrial Education (with Woodwork option) Desirable Attributes

Applicants Must: Be able to use Personal Computers, MS Office software package and have knowledge of web-based systems;

Be self-motivated and able to write good reports; analyse and review research reports; be able to work extra hours with little or no supervision;

Be a team player with good interpersonal skills and be open and able to lead change;

Possess influencing, analytical and communication skills;

Be an organiser/planner with the ability to be flexible and to be able to successfully implement ideas.

Applicants should not be more than forty (40) years of age as at the close of the Advertisement.

Job Title: Accountant II

Location: Nigeria

Requirements Applicants should possess a minimum of Bachelor’s Degree (at least Second Class Lower Division), from a recognized University and must be Associate Members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), or Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), with a minimum of three (3) years post professional qualification experience. Desirable Attributes

Applicants Must: Be able to use Personal Computers, MS Office software package and have knowledge of web-based systems;

Be self-motivated and able to write good reports; analyse and review research reports; be able to work extra hours with little or no supervision;

Be a team player with good interpersonal skills and be open and able to lead change;

Possess influencing, analytical and communication skills;

Be an organiser/planner with the ability to be flexible and to be able to successfully implement ideas.

Applicants should not be more than forty (40) years of age as at the close of the Advertisement.

Job Title: Database Administrator II

Location: Nigeria

Requirements Applicants for this position must have Bachelor’s Degree with at least Second Class Lower Division in Computer Science (or allied discipline) from a reputable University and with at least three (3) years post-NYSC hands-on practical experience. Prospective applicants should further satisfy the following categories of requirements: Advanced knowledge of Database Management Systems, structures and theory

Advanced knowledge of Structured Query Language (SQL)

Knowledge of Relational Database Management Systems (RDBMS) and XML database Management Systems

Experience with DB2 and MS SQLSERVER

Experience in cognitive data reporting and analytic tools. Desirable Attributes

Applicants Must: Be able to use Personal Computers, MS Office software package and have knowledge of web-based systems;

Be self-motivated and able to write good reports; analyse and review research reports; be able to work extra hours with little or no supervision;

Be a team player with good inter-personal skills and be open and able to lead change;

Possess influencing, analytical and communication skills;

Be an organiser/planner with the ability to be flexible and to be able to successfully implement ideas.

Applicants should not be more than forty (40) years of age as at the close of the Advertisement.

Job Title: Assistant Registrar II (Economics)

Location: Nigeria

Requirements Applicants should possess a minimum of Bachelors Degree (at least Second Class Lower Division) from a recognized university in the underlisted subject areas.

Possession of a higher degree in Educational Measurement and Evaluation would be an added advantage. A minimum of three (3) years post-NYSC teaching experience is required of all officers.

Economics: B.Sc./B.Ed in Economics Desirable Attributes

Applicants Must: Be able to use Personal Computers, MS Office software package and have knowledge of web-based systems;

Be self-motivated and able to write good reports; analyse and review research reports; be able to work extra hours with little or no supervision;

Be a team player with good inter-personal skills and be open and able to lead change;

Possess influencing, analytical and communication skills;

Be an organiser/planner with the ability to be flexible and to be able to successfully implement ideas.

Applicants should not be more than forty (40) years of age as at the close of the Advertisement.

Job Title: Assistant Registrar II (Business Studies)

Location: Nigeria

Requirements Applicants should possess a minimum of Bachelors Degree (at least Second Class Lower Division) from a recognized university in the underlisted subject areas.

Possession of a higher degree in Educational Measurement and Evaluation would be an added advantage. A minimum of three (3) years post-NYSC teaching experience is required of all officers.

Business Studies: B.A./B.Ed./B.Sc. (Business Studies related areas) Desirable Attributes

Applicants Must: Be able to use Personal Computers, MS Office software package and have knowledge of web-based systems;

Be self-motivated and able to write good reports; analyse and review research reports; be able to work extra hours with little or no supervision;

Be a team player with good inter-personal skills and be open and able to lead change;

Possess influencing, analytical and communication skills;

Be an organiser/planner with the ability to be flexible and to be able to successfully implement ideas.

Applicants should not be more than forty (40) years of age as at the close of the Advertisement.

Job Title: Assistant Registrar II (Arabic)

Location: Nigeria

Requirements Applicants should possess a minimum of Bachelors Degree (at least Second Class Lower Division) from a recognized university in the underlisted subject areas.

Possession of a higher degree in Educational Measurement and Evaluation would be an added advantage. A minimum of three (3) years post-NYSC teaching experience is required of all officers.

Arabic: B.A/B.Ed. Arabic Desirable Attributes

Applicants Must: Be able to use Personal Computers, MS Office software package and have knowledge of web-based systems;

Be self-motivated and able to write good reports; analyse and review research reports; be able to work extra hours with little or no supervision;

Be a team player with good inter-personal skills and be open and able to lead change;

Possess influencing, analytical and communication skills;

Be an organiser/planner with the ability to be flexible and to be able to successfully implement ideas.

Applicants should not be more than forty (40) years of age as at the close of the Advertisement.

Job Title: Application Programmer II

Location: Nigeria

Requirements

Applicants for this position must have Bachelor’s Degree with at least Second Class Lower Division in Computer Science (or allied discipline) from a reputable University and with at least three (3) years post-NYSC hands-on practical experience.

Added Advantage: Hands on experience in any of the following:

DB2, SQLSERVER, CSS

JavaScript Frameworks like JQuery, Angular, React etc.

Natural Language processing expertise with Python or A1 frameworks

Prospective applicants should further satisfy the following categories of requirements:

Experience in data structures, algorithms and software design and development

Proven experience in C#, Java, ASP Net MVC, Mobile application development

Skills in modern web development, JavaScript, database design and Basic SQL Construction

Desirable Attributes

Applicants Must:

Be able to use Personal Computers, MS Office software package and have knowledge of web-based systems;

Be self-motivated and able to write good reports; analyse and review research reports; be able to work extra hours with little or no supervision;

Be a team player with good inter-personal skills and be open and able to lead change;

Possess influencing, analytical and communication skills;

Be an organiser/planner with the ability to be flexible and to be able to successfully implement ideas.

Applicants should not be more than forty (40) years of age as at the close of the Advertisement.

The salary paid by the Council is very attractive. Point of entry into the salary scales will depend on qualifications and experience. The successful applicants will enjoy a very good remuneration package that is in line with the Council’s Conditions of Service and will also be assured of full career development within the organisation.

Job Title: Assistant Registrar II (English Language/Literature-In-English)

Location: Nigeria

Requirements

Applicants should possess a minimum of Bachelors Degree (at least Second Class Lower Division) from a recognized university in the underlisted subject areas.

Possession of a higher degree in Educational Measurement and Evaluation would be an added advantage. A minimum of three (3) years post-NYSC teaching experience is required of all officers.

English Language/Literature-In-English: B.A./B.Ed. (English Language and English Literature)

Desirable Attributes

Applicants Must:

Be able to use Personal Computers, MS Office software package and have knowledge of web-based systems;

Be self-motivated and able to write good reports; analyse and review research reports; be able to work extra hours with little or no supervision;

Be a team player with good interpersonal skills and be open and able to lead change;

Possess influencing, analytical and communication skills;

Be an organiser/planner with the ability to be flexible and to be able to successfully implement ideas.

Applicants should not be more than forty (40) years of age as at the close of the Advertisement.

The salary paid by the Council is very attractive. Point of entry into the salary scales will depend on qualifications and experience. The successful applicants will enjoy a very good remuneration package that is in line with the Council’s Conditions of Service and will also be assured of full career development within the organisation.

Job Title: Assistant Registrar II (Biology)

Location: Nigeria

Requirements

Applicants should possess a minimum of Bachelors Degree (at least Second Class Lower Division) from a recognized university in the underlisted subject areas.

Possession of a higher degree in Educational Measurement and Evaluation would be an added advantage. A minimum of three (3) years post-NYSC teaching experience is required of all officers.

Biology: B.Sc./B.Ed. Biology

Desirable Attributes

Applicants Must:

Be able to use Personal Computers, MS Office software package and have knowledge of web-based systems;

Be self-motivated and able to write good reports; analyse and review research reports; be able to work extra hours with little or no supervision;

Be a team player with good interpersonal skills and be open and able to lead change;

Possess influencing, analytical and communication skills;

Be an organiser/planner with the ability to be flexible and to be able to successfully implement ideas.

Applicants should not be more than forty (40) years of age as at the close of the Advertisement.

The salary paid by the Council is very attractive. Point of entry into the salary scales will depend on qualifications and experience. The successful applicants will enjoy a very good remuneration package that is in line with the Council’s Conditions of Service and will also be assured of full career development within the organisation.

Job Title: Assistant Registrar II (Basic Electricity)

Location: Nigeria

Requirements

Applicants should possess a minimum of Bachelors Degree (at least Second Class Lower Division) from a recognized university in the underlisted subject areas.

Possession of a higher degree in Educational Measurement and Evaluation would be an added advantage. A minimum of three (3) years post-NYSC teaching experience is required of all officers.

Basic Electricity: B.Sc./B.Eng./B. Tech. (Electrical/Electronics Engineering), B.Sc. (Ed.) (Vocational/Industrial Education with Electrical Electronics option)

Desirable Attributes

Applicants Must:

Be able to use Personal Computers, MS Office software package and have knowledge of web-based systems;

Be self-motivated and able to write good reports; analyse and review research reports; be able to work extra hours with little or no supervision;

Be a team player with good interpersonal skills and be open and able to lead change;

Possess influencing, analytical and communication skills;

Be an organiser/planner with the ability to be flexible and to be able to successfully implement ideas.

Applicants should not be more than forty (40) years of age as at the close of the Advertisement.

The salary paid by the Council is very attractive. Point of entry into the salary scales will depend on qualifications and experience. The successful applicants will enjoy a very good remuneration package that is in line with the Council’s Conditions of Service and will also be assured of full career development within the organisation.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply



Application Guidelines

For new users, when the page opens, kindly click the “You are not logged in yet, go to user access verification pager” at the bottom of the page.

Once registration is completed, a “Verification Code” would be sent to the email address you supplied during the user creation. Use the “Verification Code” to verify your account or follow the instructions sent to your mail. You can also verify your account by Clicking Here

If you have registered and verified a user account, enter your login details and click on the “Sign In” button



Application Requirement Summary

A scanned passport photograph of size between 7kb to 30kb and dimension 275 x 314 pixels

Educational qualifications (primary, secondary and tertiary with uploaded scanned copies of certificates obtained). Size of upload between 50kb to 120kb and dimension between 400x600pixels to 1200x1500pixels

Scanned National Youth Service Corps certificate or exemption letter size between 50kb to 120kb (see dimension for certificates)

Scanned copies of Professional certifications where applicable (see dimension for certificates)

Employment history (name of employer, position or post held, responsibilities and duration of employment)

A minimum of three (3) years cognate experience

A minimum of three (3) references

Application Deadline 14th July 2019.