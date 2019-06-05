Massive Recruitment Ongoing At WAEC (How To Apply)

Location: Nigeria
- Applicants should possess a minimum of Bachelor’s Degree (at least Second Class Lower Division) from a recognized university in the underlisted subject areas.
- Possession of a higher degree in Educational Measurement and Evaluation would be an added advantage. A minimum of three (3) years post-NYSC teaching experience is required of all officers.
- Marketing and Store Management
- B.Sc. Business Education (Marketing Option)
Desirable Attributes
Applicants Must:
- Be able to use Personal Computers, MS Office software package and have knowledge of web-based systems;
- Be self-motivated and able to write good reports; analyse and review research reports; be able to work extra hours with little or no supervision;
- Be a team player with good interpersonal skills and be open and able to lead change;
- Possess influencing, analytical and communication skills;
- Be an organiser/planner with the ability to be flexible and to be able to successfully implement ideas.
- All Applicants must possess five (5) credits in SSCE/WASSCE including English Language and Mathematics at a sitting or six (6) credits at not more than two (2) sittings including English Language and Mathematics. Applicants should not be more than forty (40) years of age as at the close of the Advertisement.
Salary and Conditions of Service
- The salary paid by the Council is very attractive. Point of entry into the salary scales will depend on qualifications and experience. The successful applicants will enjoy very good remuneration package that is in line with the Council’s Conditions of Service and will also be assured of full career development within the organisation.
Requirements
- Applicants should possess a minimum of Bachelor’s Degree (at least Second Class Lower Division) from a recognized university in the underlisted subject areas.
- Possession of a higher degree in Educational Measurement and Evaluation would be an added advantage. A minimum of three (3) years post-NYSC teaching experience is required of all officers.
- Physics: B.Sc/B.Ed in Physics/Geo Physics with Electronics
Requirements
- Applicants should possess a minimum of Bachelor’s Degree (at least Second Class Lower Division) from a recognized university in the underlisted subject areas
- Possession of a higher Degree in Educational Measurement and Evaluation would be an added advantage. A minimum of three (3) years post-NYSC teaching experience is required of all officers.
- Mechanical Subjects: (1) Auto Mechanics, (2) Auto Mechanical Work: B.Eng./B.Sc./B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering.
Requirements
- Applicants should possess a minimum of Bachelors Degree (at least Second Class Lower Division) from a recognized university in the underlisted subject areas.
- Possession of a higher degree in Educational Measurement and Evaluation would be an added advantage. A minimum of three (3) years post-NYSC teaching experience is required of all officers.
- Psychology: B.Sc. Psychology
Requirements
- Applicants should possess a minimum of Bachelor’s Degree (at least Second Class Lower Division) from a recognized university in the underlisted subject areas.
- Possession of a higher degree in Educational Measurement and Evaluation would be an added advantage. A minimum of three (3) years post-NYSC teaching experience is required of all officers.
- Geography: B.Sc./B.Ed. Geography
Requirements
- Applicants should possess a minimum of Bachelors Degree (at least Second Class Lower Division) from a recognized university in the underlisted subject areas.
- Possession of a higher degree in Educational Measurement and Evaluation would be an added advantage. A minimum of three (3) years post-NYSC teaching experience is required of all officers.
- Mathematics: B.Sc Maths/B.Ed (Maths)
Requirements
- Applicants should possess a minimum of B.Sc. (at least Second Class Lower Division) in Quantity Surveying from a recognised University. Membership of NIQS is required.
- Minimum of three (3) years post NYSC relevant experience in the Construction Industry.
Requirements
- Applicants should possess a minimum of B.Sc./B. Tech/B.Eng. (at least Second Class Lower Division) in Mechanical Engineering from a COREN accredited University.
- They must also be members of NSE/COREN.
- Minimum of three (3) years post NYSC relevant experience in Building Services and Facility Management.
Desirable Attribute Requirements – Eligible Applicants must also:
- Be competent in Testing and Commissioning of Mechanical Installations.
- Be versatile in Application of Mechanical Standards, Specifications and Codes.
- Be versatile in Bid Management
- Have proficiency in Computer Applications and Usage.
- Be self-motivated and have the ability to write good reports
- Be able to work with little or no supervision
- Have good interpersonal and communication skills and be a team player.
Requirements
- Applicants should possess a minimum of Bachelor’s Degree (at least Second Class Lower Division) from a recognized university in the underlisted subject areas.
- Possession of a higher Degree in Educational Measurement and Evaluation would be an added advantage. A minimum of three (3) years post-NYSC teaching experience is required of all officers.
- History: B.A./B.Ed. History
Requirements
- Applicants should possess a minimum of Bachelors Degree (at least Second Class Lower Division) from a recognized university in the underlisted subject areas.
- Possession of a higher degree in Educational Measurement and Evaluation would be an added advantage. A minimum of three (3) years post-NYSC teaching experience is required of all officers.
- Hausa: B.A Hausa/B.A Ed. Hausa, B.A Hausa/Linguistics
Requirements
- Applicants should possess a minimum of Bachelors Degree (at least Second Class Lower Division) from a recognized university in the underlisted subject areas.
- Possession of a higher degree in Educational Measurement and Evaluation would be an added advantage. A minimum of three (3) years post-NYSC teaching experience is required of all officers.
- Garment Making and Clothing & Textile: B.Ed Home Economics, B.Sc. Home Economics,
Requirements
- Applicants should possess a Bachelor’s Degree with at least Second Class Lower Division in the Social Sciences from a recognised University.
- Candidates must possess a minimum of Associate Membership of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) or Senior HR Certifications from either the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) or the Human Resource Certification Institute (HRCI).
- A minimum of three years post-NYSC/professional qualification experience is required.
Requirements
- Applicants should possess a minimum of B.Sc./B.Tech/B.Eng. (at least Second Class Lower Division) in Electrical Engineering or Electrical/Electronics from a COREN accredited University.
- Membership of NSE/COREN is required.
- Minimum of three (3) years post NYSC relevant experience in Building Services and Facility Management.
Eligible Applicants must also:
- Be competent in Testing and Commissioning of Electrical Installations.
- Be versatile in Application of Electrical Standards, Specifications and Codes.
- Be versatile in Bid Management
- Have proficiency in Computer Applications and Usage.
- Be self-motivated and have the ability to write good reports
- Be able to work with little or no supervision
- Have good interpersonal and communication skills and be a team player.
- Applicants should possess a minimum of Bachelors Degree (at least Second Class Lower Division) from a recognized university in the underlisted subject areas.
- Possession of a higher degree in Educational Measurement and Evaluation would be an added advantage. A minimum of three (3) years post-NYSC teaching experience is required of all officers.
- French: B.A/B.Ed in French
Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree with at least Second Class Lower Division in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Electrical/Electronics Engineering or allied discipline
- Additional Qualification: ComTIA A+ Certification
- Minimum of 3 years post NYSC work experience.
Expected to have the following Demonstrable Abilities:
- Installation and configuration of Computer Hardware, Printers, Scanners, Operating Systems and Applications
- Monitor, maintain and repair faulty Computer Systems, which include desktops, laptops, printers, scanners, etc.; and Install Updates to existing Software as well as cope effectively with the replacement of spare parts.
- Update and Upgrade existing Computer Systems and peripherals to ensure compatibility with the latest Software iterations.
- Provide support, including procedural documentation and relevant reports
- Set up new user’s accounts and profiles
- Test and evaluate new technology
- Recommend Computer Systems and peripherals based on end-users’ business needs
- Create manuals and train others on hardware and software installations
- Vast knowledge of Windows Operating Systems
- Basic understanding of Computer Networking.
Requirements
- Applicants should possess a minimum of Bachelors Degree (at least Second Class Lower Division) from a recognized university in the underlisted subject areas.
- Possession of a higher degree in Educational Measurement and Evaluation would be an added advantage. A minimum of three (3) years post-NYSC teaching experience is required of all officers.
- Civil Subjects: (1) Woodwork (2) Furniture Making (3) Upholstery: B.Sc./B.Ed./Industrial Education (with Woodwork option)
Requirements
- Applicants should possess a minimum of Bachelor’s Degree (at least Second Class Lower Division), from a recognized University and must be Associate Members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), or Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), with a minimum of three (3) years post professional qualification experience.
Requirements
- Applicants for this position must have Bachelor’s Degree with at least Second Class Lower Division in Computer Science (or allied discipline) from a reputable University and with at least three (3) years post-NYSC hands-on practical experience.
Prospective applicants should further satisfy the following categories of requirements:
- Advanced knowledge of Database Management Systems, structures and theory
- Advanced knowledge of Structured Query Language (SQL)
- Knowledge of Relational Database Management Systems (RDBMS) and XML database Management Systems
- Experience with DB2 and MS SQLSERVER
- Experience in cognitive data reporting and analytic tools.
Requirements
- Applicants should possess a minimum of Bachelors Degree (at least Second Class Lower Division) from a recognized university in the underlisted subject areas.
- Possession of a higher degree in Educational Measurement and Evaluation would be an added advantage. A minimum of three (3) years post-NYSC teaching experience is required of all officers.
- Economics: B.Sc./B.Ed in Economics
Requirements
- Applicants should possess a minimum of Bachelors Degree (at least Second Class Lower Division) from a recognized university in the underlisted subject areas.
- Possession of a higher degree in Educational Measurement and Evaluation would be an added advantage. A minimum of three (3) years post-NYSC teaching experience is required of all officers.
- Business Studies: B.A./B.Ed./B.Sc. (Business Studies related areas)
Requirements
- Applicants should possess a minimum of Bachelors Degree (at least Second Class Lower Division) from a recognized university in the underlisted subject areas.
- Possession of a higher degree in Educational Measurement and Evaluation would be an added advantage. A minimum of three (3) years post-NYSC teaching experience is required of all officers.
- Arabic: B.A/B.Ed. Arabic
Job Title: Application Programmer II
Location: Nigeria
Requirements
- Applicants for this position must have Bachelor’s Degree with at least Second Class Lower Division in Computer Science (or allied discipline) from a reputable University and with at least three (3) years post-NYSC hands-on practical experience.
Added Advantage: Hands on experience in any of the following:
- DB2, SQLSERVER, CSS
- JavaScript Frameworks like JQuery, Angular, React etc.
- Natural Language processing expertise with Python or A1 frameworks
Prospective applicants should further satisfy the following categories of requirements:
- Experience in data structures, algorithms and software design and development
- Proven experience in C#, Java, ASP Net MVC, Mobile application development
- Skills in modern web development, JavaScript, database design and Basic SQL Construction
Job Title: Assistant Registrar II (English Language/Literature-In-English)
Location: Nigeria
Requirements
- Applicants should possess a minimum of Bachelors Degree (at least Second Class Lower Division) from a recognized university in the underlisted subject areas.
- Possession of a higher degree in Educational Measurement and Evaluation would be an added advantage. A minimum of three (3) years post-NYSC teaching experience is required of all officers.
- English Language/Literature-In-English: B.A./B.Ed. (English Language and English Literature)
Job Title: Assistant Registrar II (Biology)
Location: Nigeria
Requirements
- Applicants should possess a minimum of Bachelors Degree (at least Second Class Lower Division) from a recognized university in the underlisted subject areas.
- Possession of a higher degree in Educational Measurement and Evaluation would be an added advantage. A minimum of three (3) years post-NYSC teaching experience is required of all officers.
- Biology: B.Sc./B.Ed. Biology
Job Title: Assistant Registrar II (Basic Electricity)
Location: Nigeria
Requirements
- Applicants should possess a minimum of Bachelors Degree (at least Second Class Lower Division) from a recognized university in the underlisted subject areas.
- Possession of a higher degree in Educational Measurement and Evaluation would be an added advantage. A minimum of three (3) years post-NYSC teaching experience is required of all officers.
- Basic Electricity: B.Sc./B.Eng./B. Tech. (Electrical/Electronics Engineering), B.Sc. (Ed.) (Vocational/Industrial Education with Electrical Electronics option)
How To Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply
Application Guidelines
- For new users, when the page opens, kindly click the “You are not logged in yet, go to user access verification pager” at the bottom of the page.
- Once registration is completed, a “Verification Code” would be sent to the email address you supplied during the user creation. Use the “Verification Code” to verify your account or follow the instructions sent to your mail. You can also verify your account by Clicking Here
- If you have registered and verified a user account, enter your login details and click on the “Sign In” button
Application Requirement Summary
- A scanned passport photograph of size between 7kb to 30kb and dimension 275 x 314 pixels
- Educational qualifications (primary, secondary and tertiary with uploaded scanned copies of certificates obtained). Size of upload between 50kb to 120kb and dimension between 400x600pixels to 1200x1500pixels
- Scanned National Youth Service Corps certificate or exemption letter size between 50kb to 120kb (see dimension for certificates)
- Scanned copies of Professional certifications where applicable (see dimension for certificates)
- Employment history (name of employer, position or post held, responsibilities and duration of employment)
- A minimum of three (3) years cognate experience
- A minimum of three (3) references
Application Deadline 14th July 2019.
Note
- You can only apply for a position if you have created a user account, verified your account and logged in.
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.