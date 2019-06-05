Latest World Biafra Online News Update For Today

Welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines update on Concise News for today, Wednesday, June 5th, 2019.

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has demanded an apology from the governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi whom he said had betrayed IPOB. Kanu said this after Umahi had cried out that herdsmen are assaulting and harassing women sexually in the state.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said its leader Nnamdi Kanu is liaising with other countries for the “final liberation” of Biafra, Concise News reports. This online news medium understands that the pro-Biafra group noted this in a statement on Tuesday.

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu is still rallying support both locally and internationally for the actualization of the sovereign state of Biafra. Kanu was expected to move to Toronto in Canada after the tour in America.

