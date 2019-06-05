The king of Ebiraland, locally known as Ohinoyi, His Royal Majesty, Dr Ado Ibrahim, has asked the people of Kogi state to back Governor Yahaya Bello‘s second term aspiration.

The traditional ruler made the call while thanking the people of Kogi for supporting “his son.”

Ibrahim, who is also the Vice Chairman of Kogi State Council Of Chiefs, gave the commendation at the Eid ground in Okene.

“Recently, my views were taken out of context and I have spoken to the Governor about those things,” he said.

“As my son, I want him to continue to make us proud. I know he will do more and that will be our next level. I want the President to continue to be proud of him.

“Nobody can solve all the problems of the State but the Governor has done very well. I call on the people of Ebiraland and indeed Kogi State to continue to support him.”

Earlier, Bello thanked the Royal Father for his fatherly advice and guidance since his assumption of Office over three years ago.

“No good son will not tap from the wealth of experience of the Royal Father. I urge all Ebira people to continue to live with one another with the fear of Allah. I pray for continued peace and harmony in Ebiraland,” he said.