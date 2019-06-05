The sixth King and Queen of Nigerian football would be revealed on Saturday, June 8, in Asaba, Delta state, where the 2018 Nigeria Pitch Awards will take place.

The yearly ceremony, organised to honour Nigeria’s outstanding performers in football, will be held at the Golden Tulip Hotel after Nigeria’s friendly with Zimbabwe at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

Concise News understands that the annual award ceremony, sanctioned by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), rewards key players in Nigeria’s football sector.

“The award ceremony will spotlight top Super Eagles members, other footballers, coaches, referees, football journalists and other stakeholders who were voted as winners by our voters spread across the 36 states of the country,” said Shina Philips, president of the Nigeria Pitch Awards.

“The voting process of the Nigeria Pitch Awards is coordinated entirely by SIAO Partners, Nigeria’s foremost accounting firm. Like all lovers of football in Nigeria, we eagerly await the results from the accounting firm at the award ceremony in Asaba.”

In contention for the King of the Pitch are Odion Ighalo, Ahmed Musa and Wilfred Ndidi, while one of Francesca Ordega, Asisat Oshoala and Rasheedat Ajibade would emerge as the Queen of the Pitch for 2018.

Nigeria Pitch Awards 2019 Nominees

Goalkeeper

Ikechukwu Ezenwa

Theophilus Afelokhai

Francis Uzoho

Defender:

Leon Balogun

Williams Troost-Ekong

Kenneth Omeruo

Midfielder:

Wilfred Ndidi

Alex Iwobi

Oghenekaro Etebo

Striker

Junior Lokosa

Odion Ighalo

Ahmed Musa

MVP In NPFL

Godwin Aguda (Rangers)

Junior Lokosa (Pillars)

Mfon Udoh (Akwa United)

MVP NWFL

Anan Imo

Rashedat Ajibade

Evelyn Nwabaoku

MVP QUEEN OF THE PITCH

Francisca Ordega

Rasheedat Ajibade

Asisat Oshoala

KING OF THE PITCH

ODION Ighalo

Ahmed Musa

Wilfred Ndidi

Coach Of the Year

Thomas Dennerby

Gbenga Ogunbote

Solomon Ogbeide

Club Of The Year

Akwa United

Rangers

Lobi Stars

National Team of the Year

Super Sand Eagles

Super Falcons

Referee of the Year

Ogabor Joseph Odey

Adebimpe Quadri

Ferdinand Udoh

Samuel Okparaji Award

Kunle Soname

Amaju Pinnick

Seyi Akinwunmi

State With The Best Grassroots Devt. Program

Delta State

Rivers State

Lagos State

Football Friendly Governor

Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom)

Nyesom Wike ( Rivers)

Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta)

Football Journalist of the year: Print

Tunde Liadi

Johnny Edwards

Tana Aiyejina

Football Journalist Of the year (Radio)

Olawale Adigun

Tony Bekederemo

George Iniabasi

Football Journalist of the Year (broadcast)

Cece Omorogbe

Moses Praiz

Austin Okon Akpan

Football Journalist Of the Year (Online)

Kunle Solaja

Tobi Adepoju

Samuel Ahmadu

Corporate Sponsor Of Football Awards

Nigeria Breweries PLC

Aiteo Group

Coca Cola