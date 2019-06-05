The sixth King and Queen of Nigerian football would be revealed on Saturday, June 8, in Asaba, Delta state, where the 2018 Nigeria Pitch Awards will take place.
The yearly ceremony, organised to honour Nigeria’s outstanding performers in football, will be held at the Golden Tulip Hotel after Nigeria’s friendly with Zimbabwe at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.
Concise News understands that the annual award ceremony, sanctioned by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), rewards key players in Nigeria’s football sector.
“The award ceremony will spotlight top Super Eagles members, other footballers, coaches, referees, football journalists and other stakeholders who were voted as winners by our voters spread across the 36 states of the country,” said Shina Philips, president of the Nigeria Pitch Awards.
“The voting process of the Nigeria Pitch Awards is coordinated entirely by SIAO Partners, Nigeria’s foremost accounting firm. Like all lovers of football in Nigeria, we eagerly await the results from the accounting firm at the award ceremony in Asaba.”
In contention for the King of the Pitch are Odion Ighalo, Ahmed Musa and Wilfred Ndidi, while one of Francesca Ordega, Asisat Oshoala and Rasheedat Ajibade would emerge as the Queen of the Pitch for 2018.
Nigeria Pitch Awards 2019 Nominees
Goalkeeper
Ikechukwu Ezenwa
Theophilus Afelokhai
Francis Uzoho
Defender:
Leon Balogun
Williams Troost-Ekong
Kenneth Omeruo
Midfielder:
Wilfred Ndidi
Alex Iwobi
Oghenekaro Etebo
Striker
Junior Lokosa
Odion Ighalo
Ahmed Musa
MVP In NPFL
Godwin Aguda (Rangers)
Junior Lokosa (Pillars)
Mfon Udoh (Akwa United)
MVP NWFL
Anan Imo
Rashedat Ajibade
Evelyn Nwabaoku
MVP QUEEN OF THE PITCH
Francisca Ordega
Rasheedat Ajibade
Asisat Oshoala
KING OF THE PITCH
ODION Ighalo
Ahmed Musa
Wilfred Ndidi
Coach Of the Year
Thomas Dennerby
Gbenga Ogunbote
Solomon Ogbeide
Club Of The Year
Akwa United
Rangers
Lobi Stars
National Team of the Year
Super Sand Eagles
Super Falcons
Referee of the Year
Ogabor Joseph Odey
Adebimpe Quadri
Ferdinand Udoh
Samuel Okparaji Award
Kunle Soname
Amaju Pinnick
Seyi Akinwunmi
State With The Best Grassroots Devt. Program
Delta State
Rivers State
Lagos State
Football Friendly Governor
Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom)
Nyesom Wike ( Rivers)
Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta)
Football Journalist of the year: Print
Tunde Liadi
Johnny Edwards
Tana Aiyejina
Football Journalist Of the year (Radio)
Olawale Adigun
Tony Bekederemo
George Iniabasi
Football Journalist of the Year (broadcast)
Cece Omorogbe
Moses Praiz
Austin Okon Akpan
Football Journalist Of the Year (Online)
Kunle Solaja
Tobi Adepoju
Samuel Ahmadu
Corporate Sponsor Of Football Awards
Nigeria Breweries PLC
Aiteo Group
Coca Cola