The Islamic State group (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for an insurgent clash in northern Mozambique for the first time.

Concise News gathered that SITE Intelligence which monitors jihadist activities worldwide revealed that the Islamist insurgency has been growing in the Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado since 2017, with more than 200 people killed and many villages torched.

Islamic State issued a statement late Tuesday claiming involvement in an apparent gunfight with the Mozambique military in Cabo Delgado province, although an insurgency expert expressed caution over the claim.

“The soldiers of the Caliphate were able to repulse an attack by the Crusader Mozambican army in Metubi village, in the Mocimboa area,” said the statement, according to a SITE translation.

“They clashed with them with a variety of weapons, killing and wounding a number of them.

“The mujahideen captured weapons, ammunition, and rockets as spoils.”

The Mozambican government and military declined to confirm any rebel activity.