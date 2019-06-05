The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has said most importers of stockfish go through land borders to beat officials of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

Concise News understands that a former director of fisheries in the ministry Abiodun Cheke revealed this recently at the fish conference in Lofoten Norway.

According to her, some importers would consign their stock fish cargoes through ports of neighbouring countries and remove them from containers, move the fish into trucks and move them into Nigeria.

“They (importers) go to Europe, enter into all kinds of unwholesome arrangements and agreement and consign their cargoes to other countries and bring in fish whose quality cannot be ascertained,” she told Vanguard.

This is as she warned that the Customs has become aware of the tricks of importers and that officers are waiting for such importers at the border post with their cargoes.