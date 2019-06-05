Imo Doctors Call Off Two-Months Strike

Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Imo state chapter has called off its two months strike after meeting with the state governor, Emeka Ihedioha.

NMA chairman, Kyrian Duruewuru, made this known on Wednesday, June 5th during an interview with PUNCH.

He said that the association “has called off the indefinite strike with an immediate effect.”

According to the chairman, the governor agreed to address the issues which made the NMA in the state to embark on the strike two months ago.

Duruewuru said that they called off the strike so as to give the new administration in the state the benefit of a doubt that it would fix the concerns of the association.

The NMA chairman said that apart from payment of the full salaries which the governor promised, Ihedioha, equally agreed to pay three months salary arrears to the members of the association.

The NMA chairman said, “we have called off the indefinite strike and we have instructed our members to go back to work.”

“The governor said that our reason for embarking on strike was germane. He said that the state government would now begin to pay us 100 per cent salaries, not half payment anymore.”

“The governor also agreed to pay us three months salary arrears owed the members of our association. He also agreed to rehabilitate the road leading to Imo Teaching Hospital, Orlu.”

“There are other technical issues but we think that it was fair to give the new administration the benefit of doubt. We have gone back to work immediately.”w