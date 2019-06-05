I'm The Man To Turn Manchester United Around, Says Maradona

Football great, Diego Maradona claims that he is the man to turn Manchester United around – adding that Paul Pogba does not work hard enough.

Concise News reports that United face a return to Europa League football next season after a run of just two wins from their final 12 games in all competitions under the tutelage of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solksjaer only signed a three-year deal at the end of March, but Maradona, who is currently managing Dorados in Mexico’s second tier, believes he has what it takes to restore United to their former glory.

“If Manchester [United] need a coach, I’m the man to do it,” Maradona says in an interview with FourFourTwo magazine.

“I know they sell lots of shirts around the world, but they need to win trophies, too. I can do that for them.

“Manchester United used to be my favourite English team for so long. So many great players and a great team under Alex Ferguson. But now I have to say Man City. I know you shouldn’t change like that but it’s because of Kun [Aguero]. We speak a lot and he plays in a very good team.”

The former Barcelona and Napoli star also had words of praise for one recently departed United midfielder and was less positive about another.

“With United, I liked Ander Herrera. Paul Pogba? Doesn’t work hard enough,” Maradona adds.

“I played at Old Trafford [in the 1983/84 Cup Winners’ Cup quarter-final]. What noise, like La Bombonera.”