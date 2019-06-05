Sunburn is a natural phenomenon that happens when you are exposed to the sun for too long.

Although human body needs moderate exposure to the sun as the sun is a good source of Vitamin D. However, when the body is continuously expose to the sun. This can result in sunburn.

Sunburn can be very painful and ugly on the skin. The below remedies are the best ways on how to get ride of sunburn fast. They are an effective alternative to the costly over the counter sunburn creams. (you can also read how to get rid of acne)

Natural Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Sunburn

Treating your sunburn in a timely manner can help reduce the signs of aging, and taking care to prevent future sunburns can help you keep your skin looking its best. Home remedies for sunburn relief are a good start.

Whether it is a severe sunburn or mild one, these home remedies will serve as an instant relief. Here are 20 home remedies to get rid of sunburn. Follow these tips to help prevent lasting damage and get relief from your burn sooner.

1. Aloe Vera

This is one of the most common ways to soothe a sunburn, aloe vera gel can do more than provide the skin with cooling relief. Aloe vera’s anti-inflammatory properties provide sunburned skin with a soothing sensation upon application. However, aloe vera is a tropical medicinal plant that has been used for thousands of years to treat skin conditions, such as wounds and burns.

So to treat a sunburn with aloe vera, spread a layer of pure gel extracted from the inside of an aloe vera leaf over the burnt skin. You can grow your own aloe vera plants at home, or you can buy aloe vera extracts in a store or online. Nonetheless, aloe vera is best used when it is in 100 percent aloe vera gel form and when it’s kept chilled.

2. Greek Yogurt

Thanks to its lactic acid, Greek yogurt is considered an anti-inflammatory and can be used to soothe and moisturize sunburned skin. “Greek yogurt is strained more times than traditional yogurt [and], as a result, it is thicker and has a higher concentration of probiotics. Recent studies have found that topical application of probiotics decreases skin sensitivity and redness. To soothe a sunburn at home with Greek yogurt, you can apply plain, organic Greek yogurt to the face and body as a mask and rinse after 15 minutes.

3. White Vinegar

To help relieve some of the pain and inflammation from the burn and prevent it from getting infected. Dr. Jaliman suggests applying white vinegar to the affected areas. Ordinary white vinegar contains acetic acid, a component of aspirin that can help relieve the pain, itching, and inflammation of sunburn and also act as an antiseptic. Soak paper towels with vinegar and apply like a compress to painful areas, leave them on until they dry. Be careful around the eyes because vinegar can sting. Alternatively, pour a cup of white vinegar into tepid bathwater and soak for 20 minutes.

4. Green Tea

Studies has shown that the antioxidant compounds of green tea help prevent sunburn and skin cancer when you apply it to the skin or sip it regularly. It doesn’t act as a sunblock, but it does protect skin against inflammation caused by the sun’s UV rays. You need about 3 milligrams of the green tea compound EGCG per square inch of skin. One cup of brewed green tea contains 20-35 milligrams of EGCG so after you sip a cup, brew a second cup, let it cool, and dab it on skin with a cotton ball after coming in out of the sun. Try mixing the green tea with mint tea for extra soothing cool comfort.

5. Apple Cider Vinegar

If you have a bottle of apple cider vinegar in your pantry, use it to complete an effective sunburn skin treatment at home. Apple cider vinegar contains malic acid, an AHA that stimulates circulation to speed up the healing process. Apple cider vinegar also helps maintain the skin’s pH levels which can help reduce peeling and blisters. This common household product is naturally antimicrobial, antiseptic, and anti-fungal, making it a wonderful addition that can help prevent infection in damaged skin tissue.

6. Witch Hazel

Witch hazel is a liquid extract derived from the witch hazel plant. This extract contains oils and tannins that have been purported to reduce inflammation, draw skin tissue together for improved healing, and fight free radicals. Apply witch hazel to your burn to get relief from pain and itching. Use a cotton ball to dab it directly on your sunburn. It speeds healing, reduces inflammation, and helps keep bacteria from forming.

7. Stay Hydrated

Sunburned skin means dehydrated skin. Drinking plenty of water will replenish skin and help to heal treat your sunburn. Severe sunburns force blood vessels to dilate, causing you to lose moisture from your skin at a faster rate. This can lead to fatigue, dehydration, and heatstroke in certain situations. For the first few days following your sunburn, increase your intake of water and other caffeine-free, alcohol-free beverages to stay hydrated. Just as diet is important in avoiding sunburn in the first place, hydration is important to help the recovery process.

8. Baking Soda

Another important thing to keep in mind when treating a sunburn at home is your skin’s natural pH level. Bicarbonate of soda helps soothe skin inflammation, reduces itching, and helps treat sunburn. Toss a handful into cool bathwater and soak for 20 minutes. Or draw a sunburn soothing bath by combining 2-4 cups of finely ground oats, 1 cup of baking soda, and 1 cup of evaporated milk. All three ingredients fight inflammation and aid in healing.

9. Oatmeal

Oats are an antioxidant and have anti-inflammatory properties, which makes this an excellent recipe for soothing irritated, itchy, sunburned skin. This breakfast staple also has skin-soothing properties and reduces inflammation to naturally treat sunburn. Add a bit more water than called for; this will ensure a runnier consistency that makes it easier to apply to the skin. Allow the oatmeal to cool completely, then carefully apply the “paste” to the skin. Don’t rub it into the skin; because oatmeal can be grainy, it may have an exfoliating effect.

10. Raw Honey

Using raw instead of processed honey is key. It’s a soothing antiseptic and also works as a natural antibiotic that traps moisture in the skin. To use add honey and moisturize the affected areas.

11. Lettuce Leave

Lettuce leaf has also been discovered to be an healing property for sunburn. To achieve boil lettuce for about 15 minutes and let the water cool down before applying to your skin. Whether it’s an Iceberg or a Romaine, lettuce has natural pain-killing properties that wipe away the sting of a sunburn.

12. Cool Water

One of the easiest ways to treat inflammation is to cool down the affected area. An effective way to immediately help sunburn, even while you are still outside, is to hop in the water, whether it is an ocean, lake, or stream. Dipping in and out throughout the day can help keep sunburn from worsening because the cold water reduces swelling and wicks away heat from your skin. Although it may look appealing when your skin is burning, it could actually cause even more damage to your extra-sensitive sunburned skin.

13. Cucumbers

Cucumbers offer near instant sunburn relief due to the natural antioxidant and analgesic (pain relieving) properties it contain. If you are already burned, chill cucumbers, then mash in a blender to create a paste, and apply to affected sunburned areas including the face. Cucumber also can be soothing for peeling skin following a sunburn. In related vein, Dian Dincin Buchman, Ph.D., author of The Complete Herbal Guide to Natural Health and Beauty, suggests cucumber can provide sun protection in a pinch, too. Grab an organic cucumber from the garden or farmers’ market, peel and chop, and then squeeze the juice. Mix it with glycerin and rosewater for protection from the sun.

14. Strawberries

The berries’ tannin content helps reduce the sting of a sunburn. Mash a few ripened strawberries and slather on sunburns for natural relief. Rinse off after a few minutes. If you’d rather not go the fruit route to avoid stickiness, you can make a paste out of cornstarch and water and slather it over sunburned skin for relief, too.

15. Cornstarch Mixed With Water

Cornstarch has been use over the years as a traditional home remedies for any form of skin rashes. It is very effective in helping to get rid of sunburn. Cornstarch also can be mixed with water to form a paste that can be applied to skin to help soothe the sunburn. As the cornstarch dries it will soothe your sore skin. Its cool composition is a natural soother of sunburns on the face, chest or hand.

16. Free Fat Milk

The milk creates a protein film on your skin that will help ease the discomfort of fresh sunburn. Apply cool, not cold, milk to your skin using a clean cloth or gauze. Apply compresses for 15 to 20 minutes, and repeat every 2 to 4 hours. It will provide a protein layer that locks in moisture, allowing skin to heal.

17. Potatoes

The natural starches in potatoes attract and draw out the heat of your skin; slice a few up, lay them on the affected area and let them do their work or boil and mash peeled potatoes, let cool, and apply as a dressing to sunburned areas. It is believed the starch in the potatoes helps draw out heat, which may reduce pain and speed healing.

18. Essential Oils

If you are looking for a natural home remedy for a sunburn, stock up on essential oils. There are plenty of options, but some of the most commonly used oils for sunburn relief include lavender, sandalwood, and eucalyptus.

Lavender: Lavender essential oil offers anti-fungal, antibacterial, and carminative properties that can help soothe a painful sunburn.

Sandalwood: Sandalwood essential oil can be used to reduce inflammation while cooling burns. This oil is also capable of removing germs that might otherwise cause infection.

Eucalyptus: Eucalyptus essential oil can provide a numbing effect, with mentholated properties offering a soothing effect. This oil also offers antibacterial properties to prevent infection.

19. Peppermint Oil

Peppermint essential oil is know for its cooling effect on the skin. The oil help to soothe and cool any sun-burnt skin. It is also effective at reducing any pains you might be going through, It cures both mid, severe and extreme sunburn. To apply peppermint oil for sunburn, take a spray bottle and add 8-15 peppermint oil and add water to fill the rest of the bottle, then spread on the affected areas.

20. Mint Leave

Mint leaves act as a natural coolant and have a soothing effect on the skin. Mint leaf extracts have been used to cure sunburn injuries by many cultures across the world and are known for its antiseptic properties. Moreover, mint being a natural herb is free from side effects and does not act adversely on the skin. Bring one quart of water to a boil. While water is heating, put three cups of fresh, mint-leavesorganic mint leaves into a glass pitcher (metal or plastic will leach into your herbal remedy. All herbs are delicate and should always be prepped and dispensed in glass containers if possible).

Pour the boiling water over the mint leaves and then cover with a lid, letting it steep for approximately one hour. This will enable all the beneficial phytochemicals in the mint to infuse the water for maximum healing results. Strain the mint leaves out of the mint water, and then chill further in the refrigerator (for about an hour). Soak a clean, soft cloth, thoroughly in the super cold mint water and apply it directly to your sunburned areas. Mint is a known cooling agent with a host of anti-oxidants that will help heal the burn.