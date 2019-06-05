Senator Shehu Sani has come hard on President Muhammadu Buhari for insinuating that residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are evils for not voting for him in the 2019 general election.

Concise News understands that Buhari on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, received Vice President Yemi Osinbajo alongside service chiefs and an FCT delegation, who paid him traditional Sallah homage.

During the event, Buhari said “It’s not a favour but a constitutional responsibility of the FG and the President to serve and protect those who voted for the ruling party and those who voted against.

“Leadership is a crown made of the discomfort of thorns and the fragrance of flowers.”

A Senator of the FCT Philips Aduda was part of the delegation from the FCT that paid the homage to Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Buhari added: “I have just spoken to the senator on my left (Philip Aduda) and I told him that his constituency did not vote for me.

“So, I was very pleased that when they made the arrangement they put him very far away from me.”

Buhari said, “I have all the results of all constituencies. I am not threatening FCT because to make FCT secure is to make myself secure and the vice-president.

“I think they know that they are a necessary evil that was why they decided to vote for PDP.”

However, reacting to the comment, Sani, who represents Kaduna Central, noted that it was Buhari’s duty to protect lives and property of Nigerians irrespective of whom they voted for.

“It’s not a favour but a constitutional responsibility of the FG and the President to serve and protect those who voted for the ruling party and those who voted against,” he tweeted.

