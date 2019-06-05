The Emir of Keffi in Nasarawa State, Dr Shehu Chindo-Yamusa 111, has urged parents and guardians to educate their children against consumption of hard drugs.

Chindo-Yamusa 111 who made the call on Wednesday while hosting newsmen added that parents should as well teach their children against engaging in other social vices for the overall development of the country.

He said that intake of drugs by some youths had affected their lives and their education negatively, hence the need for parents to monitor and guard their wards against taking hard drugs.

“As we celebrate Eid-el-Fitr celebration, my message is for Muslims and Nigerians to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of their affiliations.

“Peace is the necessary requirement for the development of any society as peace is priceless and non-negotiable.

“I am also calling on Nigerians, especially parents to monitor, protect and guard through educating their children against intake of hard drugs considering its effect on the society.

“It had affected the lives of so many Nigerians, especially the youths negatively, hence the need of my call,” he said.

The Emir charged Muslim faithful to adhere strictly to the teaching of the holy Qur’an which teaches peace, unity and forgiveness, among other good virtues.

He also appealed to all Nigerians to continue to pray for peace, unity, progress and development of the country.