Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said the era of sharing public money to some greedy politicians in the State was over, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that the Edo State leader noted this on Tuesday at the Government House in Benin, the capital when he received Muslim faithful, who were in Government House to celebrate the end of the Ramadan fast.

He, also, vowed not to be dissuaded in carrying out his work as the governor of the State.

“Only God gives power. What is going on in Edo State is the handiwork of detractors who want to frustrate the administration so we can fail in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people. But that will never happen,” he said.

“As a governor, I will continue to do my best and spend the state’s resources to ensure Edo people get the best.

“The (governorship) election is still a year ahead. What is playing out is a plan by very few greedy people who are concerned about themselves.

“We will continue to do our best in paying our workers and pensioners and will continue to develop the state as the time for sharing money is over.

“The resources of the state are meant for the people of the state.”