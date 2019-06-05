Hadiza Blell, popularly known as Di’ja, is a Sierra Leonean-Nigerian singer, songwriter, and a visual artist, currently signed to Marvin Records.

Di’ja was coined from ‘Hadiza’ and ‘Khadija’. She was born on 14 of August in Sierra Leone before her family moved to Nigeria.

In 2009, Di’ja came to limelight when she released her debut single titled ‘Rock Steady’ which was nominated for Best Urban/R&B song at the Canadian Radio Music Awards. Also, she won the Artiste award at the 2008 Beat Music Awards.

Di’ja: Her Background And Early Life

Hadiza, whose mum is Nigerian and father Serra Leonean, spent most of her early life in Kaduna, Northern Nigeria. The singer studied in Canada where she bagged degrees in Biology and Psychology.

Di’ja’s friend Aman Manhas influenced her music career when she entered for a music competition in Canada.

The singer also confirmed that her mother equally played a huge part in her success story by keeping her old CDs.

Her professional musical career started when she was in Canada studying and before she was later signed to Marvin Records in 2014.

Dija’s Musical Career

She started in 2008. In 2012, Di’Ja released ”Rock Steady;” “Dan’Iska (Rudebwoy)”, “Hold On (Ba Damuwa)” and “How Can We Be Friends.”

Her first official single under Marvin was released in 2014. Titled “Yaro”, it is an up-tempo celebration of love and commitment against all odds. Moreover, it inspires Hausa and Krio dialects.

In May 2014, Di’Ja featured in “Dorobucci” alongside Don Jazzy, Dr SID, Tiwa Savage, D’Prince, Korede Bello and Reekado Banks. She also teamed up with Don Jazzy and Reekado Banks to buzz “Arise”.

Also in 2014, she released her hit single ‘Awww,’ a soft sing-tale that captures love from a bold lover’s outlook with fresh insight.

On December 15, 2017, Di’Ja released her extended play named, ”Aphrodija,” which also features guest vocals from Tiwa Savage and Reekado Banks.

Di’ja’s Husband, Son and Family

The Marvin queen announced she was in a relationship in 2014 and later got married in 201. She gave birth to a baby boy in 2016.

On the 9th of March 2019, Di’ja took to her Instagram page to announce her newborn, a female, a day after her photo shoot by Paul_Gambit for her EP.

Di’ja’s husband’s name is Rotimi, from a Yoruba tribe in Nigeria.

Endorsement

In 2017, Di’Ja a endorsement deal with Makeup brand, Trim and Prissy.

She also landed a deal with Nigerian Telecommunications company Glo.

Nominations and Awards

In 2008, she won Beat Music Awards Best New Artist.

In 2009, she was nominated for Canadian Radio Music Awards Best Urban/R&B Single

In 2014, she was nominated for Nigeria Entertainment Awards Most Promising Act to Watch.

Di’ja Tracks