File image. Credit: Socceraust

This post is a compilation of the Week 48 2018 Aussie football pool results and draws for all fixtures and games played that weekend.

Concise News had posted the Week 48 2019 Aussie pool fixtures as the games begin this weekend.

Week 48 Aussie Football Pools Results, Draws, Fixtures For 2018

So, to enable you to get your sure draws, games, and bankers for this weekend football pools fixtures, here are the Week 48 results below:

WEEK 48 – AUSSIE 2018, 09-Jun-2018

# Past Coupon Results Result Status
1 Leichhardt (0) x (1) Marconi S. Away FT
2 Bonnyrigg W. (P) x (P) Blacktown C. score draw Panel
3 Manly Utd. (1) x (2) Sydney Oly. Away FT
4 Sutherland S. (0) x (2) Hakoah S. Away FT
5 Sydney Utd. (0) x (2) Rockdale C. Away FT
6 Wollongong W. (1) x (1) Sydney FC. score draw FT
7 Blacktown S. (1) x (0) Northern T. Home FT
8 Spirit FC (2) x (2) Rydalmere score draw FT
9 Hills Brumbies (3) x (3) Parramatta FC score draw FT
10 Mt Druitt T. (5) x (1) Macarthur R. Home FT
11 Mounties W. (P) x (P) Central Coast Away Panel
12 Northbridge FC (2) x (1) Bankstown B. Home FT
13 St. George FC (2) x (2) W. Sydney score draw FT
14 Kingston C. (2) x (0) Avondale H. Home FT
15 Northcote C. (1) x (1) Hume C. score draw FT
16 S. Melbourne (4) x (0) Dandenong T. Home FT
17 Dandenong C. (5) x (0) Goulburn V. Home FT
18 Eastern L. (3) x (1) Murray U. Home FT
19 Langwarrin S. (0) x (1) Box Hill Away FT
20 Melbourne C. (1) x (3) Nunawading C. Away FT
21 Moreland C. (1) x (1) Springvale W. score draw FT
22 Moreland Z. (2) x (2) Ballarat C. score draw FT
23 N. Geelong (0) x (0) Melbourne V. no score draw FT
24 St Albans (1) x (2) Whittlesea R. Away FT
25 Sunshine G. (2) x (2) Brunswick C. score draw FT
26 Werribee C. (1) x (2) Altona M. Away FT
27 Balcatta (1) x (5) F. Athena Away FT
28 Bayswater C. (3) x (0) Stirling L. Home FT
29 Cockburn C. (1) x (1) Inglewood U. score draw FT
30 Forrestfield U. (2) x (0) Sorrento Home FT
31 Joondalup U. (0) x (5) Perth Glory Y. Away FT
32 Perth (4) x (0) Armadale Home FT
33 Subiaco (2) x (0) E. Joondalup Home FT
34 Canberra FC (0) x (1) Canberra O. Away FT
35 Gungahlin U. (2) x (1) Belconnen U. Home FT
36 Tugger Utd. (3) x (0) Riverina R. Home FT
37 Woden V. (2) x (3) Tigers FC Away FT
38 Atletico PR (0) x (1) Sao Paulo Away FT
39 Vasco Da Gama (3) x (2) Sport Recife Home FT
40 Chicago Fire (1) x (1) New England score draw FT
41 Columbus C. (1) x (1) N.Y. Red Bull score draw FT
42 FC Dallas (2) x (0) Montreal I. Home FT
43 Houston D. (2) x (0) Colorado R. Home FT
44 La Galaxy (3) x (0) Real Salt L. Home FT
45 New York City (1) x (1) Atalanta U. score draw FT
46 Portland T. (0) x (0) Kansas C. no score draw FT
47 Seattle (2) x (1) DC United Home FT
48 S.J Earthquakes (3) x (4) Los Angeles FC Away FT
49 Vancouver W. (5) x (2) Orlando City Home FT

