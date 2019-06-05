This post is a compilation of the Week 48 2018 Aussie football pool results and draws for all fixtures and games played that weekend.
Concise News had posted the Week 48 2019 Aussie pool fixtures as the games begin this weekend.
Week 48 Aussie Football Pools Results, Draws, Fixtures For 2018
So, to enable you to get your sure draws, games, and bankers for this weekend football pools fixtures, here are the Week 48 results below:
WEEK 48 – AUSSIE 2018, 09-Jun-2018
|#
|Past Coupon Results
|Result
|Status
|1
|Leichhardt
|(0) x (1)
|Marconi S.
|Away
|FT
|2
|Bonnyrigg W.
|(P) x (P)
|Blacktown C.
|score draw
|Panel
|3
|Manly Utd.
|(1) x (2)
|Sydney Oly.
|Away
|FT
|4
|Sutherland S.
|(0) x (2)
|Hakoah S.
|Away
|FT
|5
|Sydney Utd.
|(0) x (2)
|Rockdale C.
|Away
|FT
|6
|Wollongong W.
|(1) x (1)
|Sydney FC.
|score draw
|FT
|7
|Blacktown S.
|(1) x (0)
|Northern T.
|Home
|FT
|8
|Spirit FC
|(2) x (2)
|Rydalmere
|score draw
|FT
|9
|Hills Brumbies
|(3) x (3)
|Parramatta FC
|score draw
|FT
|10
|Mt Druitt T.
|(5) x (1)
|Macarthur R.
|Home
|FT
|11
|Mounties W.
|(P) x (P)
|Central Coast
|Away
|Panel
|12
|Northbridge FC
|(2) x (1)
|Bankstown B.
|Home
|FT
|13
|St. George FC
|(2) x (2)
|W. Sydney
|score draw
|FT
|14
|Kingston C.
|(2) x (0)
|Avondale H.
|Home
|FT
|15
|Northcote C.
|(1) x (1)
|Hume C.
|score draw
|FT
|16
|S. Melbourne
|(4) x (0)
|Dandenong T.
|Home
|FT
|17
|Dandenong C.
|(5) x (0)
|Goulburn V.
|Home
|FT
|18
|Eastern L.
|(3) x (1)
|Murray U.
|Home
|FT
|19
|Langwarrin S.
|(0) x (1)
|Box Hill
|Away
|FT
|20
|Melbourne C.
|(1) x (3)
|Nunawading C.
|Away
|FT
|21
|Moreland C.
|(1) x (1)
|Springvale W.
|score draw
|FT
|22
|Moreland Z.
|(2) x (2)
|Ballarat C.
|score draw
|FT
|23
|N. Geelong
|(0) x (0)
|Melbourne V.
|no score draw
|FT
|24
|St Albans
|(1) x (2)
|Whittlesea R.
|Away
|FT
|25
|Sunshine G.
|(2) x (2)
|Brunswick C.
|score draw
|FT
|26
|Werribee C.
|(1) x (2)
|Altona M.
|Away
|FT
|27
|Balcatta
|(1) x (5)
|F. Athena
|Away
|FT
|28
|Bayswater C.
|(3) x (0)
|Stirling L.
|Home
|FT
|29
|Cockburn C.
|(1) x (1)
|Inglewood U.
|score draw
|FT
|30
|Forrestfield U.
|(2) x (0)
|Sorrento
|Home
|FT
|31
|Joondalup U.
|(0) x (5)
|Perth Glory Y.
|Away
|FT
|32
|Perth
|(4) x (0)
|Armadale
|Home
|FT
|33
|Subiaco
|(2) x (0)
|E. Joondalup
|Home
|FT
|34
|Canberra FC
|(0) x (1)
|Canberra O.
|Away
|FT
|35
|Gungahlin U.
|(2) x (1)
|Belconnen U.
|Home
|FT
|36
|Tugger Utd.
|(3) x (0)
|Riverina R.
|Home
|FT
|37
|Woden V.
|(2) x (3)
|Tigers FC
|Away
|FT
|38
|Atletico PR
|(0) x (1)
|Sao Paulo
|Away
|FT
|39
|Vasco Da Gama
|(3) x (2)
|Sport Recife
|Home
|FT
|40
|Chicago Fire
|(1) x (1)
|New England
|score draw
|FT
|41
|Columbus C.
|(1) x (1)
|N.Y. Red Bull
|score draw
|FT
|42
|FC Dallas
|(2) x (0)
|Montreal I.
|Home
|FT
|43
|Houston D.
|(2) x (0)
|Colorado R.
|Home
|FT
|44
|La Galaxy
|(3) x (0)
|Real Salt L.
|Home
|FT
|45
|New York City
|(1) x (1)
|Atalanta U.
|score draw
|FT
|46
|Portland T.
|(0) x (0)
|Kansas C.
|no score draw
|FT
|47
|Seattle
|(2) x (1)
|DC United
|Home
|FT
|48
|S.J Earthquakes
|(3) x (4)
|Los Angeles FC
|Away
|FT
|49
|Vancouver W.
|(5) x (2)
|Orlando City
|Home
|FT