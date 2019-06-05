Barcelona star Lionel Messi won the fans’ Best Goal for the 2018/2019 Champions League with his strike against Liverpool.

Concise News had reported that his archrival and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal was recently voted by UEFA Technical Observers as the best for this term’s competition.

It was his goal against his former side Manchester United in the group stage of the tournament.

However, a poll by UEFA revealed that football fans gave Messi the best goalscorer honour for his stunning freekick against the Reds in the first leg of their semi-final Champions League tie.

Although Barcelona lost out 4-3 on aggregate after a 4-0 bashing in the second leg at the Anfield, the Argentine’s goal in the first leg counted for something.

Watch the freekick by Messi against Liverpool below: