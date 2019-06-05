Benue Lawmakers Choose Speaker

Members of the Benue State House of Assembly on Monday re-elected Titus Uba as their Speaker.

Concise News reports that Uba was elected through unanimous vote after Dominic Ucha of Tiev Vandeikiya State Constituency had nominated him.

The Deputy Speaker, Christopher Adaji, of Ohinmini State Constituency was also re-elected.

A member representing Oju II State Constituency, Joseph Okpanya, nominated Adaji.

After the election of the two principal officers and subsequent inauguration of members, the deputy Speaker moved a motion that sitting be adjourned till June 13.

The motion was seconded by Bem Ngutyo of Tarka State Constituency.

The lawmakers had earlier held a valedictory session to mark the end of the Eighth Assembly.

Uba had, at the session, disclosed that the Eighth Assembly passed 58 bills into law and adopted 62 major resolutions.

He said 46 of the bills passed into law were executive bills while 12 were private and member bills.

He stated the state governor, Samuel Ortom, signed 45 of the bills into law.

He described it as a testimony of the symbiotic relationship among the three arms of government in the state.

“Some of the bills passed by the House are cardinals of great significance to the state.

“They include the Open Grazing (Prohibition), Assembly Service Commission, and the Violence Against Persons Prohibition and Administration of Criminal Justice Laws,’’ Uba said.

In his valedictory speech, former Majority Leader, Avine Agbom, called on members of the Ninth Assembly to be united.

On his part, a member representing Katsina-Ala East State Constituency, Dr Ianna Jato, who spoke on behalf of other members from Zone A, also charged members to focus on assembly business and never to be confrontational in the course of their legislative duties.

“You have to cooperate with the House leadership in order to attract good legislation that could enable good governance in the state.

“Ensure that you resolve your crises amicably whenever they arise so that the state can move forward,” he said.