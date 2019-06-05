Bauchi Dubar Celebration Turns Bloody, One Dies, 14 Injured

A clash between group of hunters has reportedly left one person dead and others injured during a Dubar celebration in Bauchi.

Another fourteen persons were also rushed to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Hospital due to the injuries sustained.

Dubar is cultural display day after Sallah.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at 11:30 am on Wednesday during Dubar procession when district heads of Bauchi Emirate were paying homage to the Governor of Bauchi State at Government House Bauchi.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Kamal Datti Abubakar has confirmed the incident.

He said, “in the process groups of hunters that were following the District heads of Darazo local government and that of Duguri had a clash as a result one Auwalu Sadau of Darazo lost his life after sustaining injuries from dane gunshot while Usama Musa of Duguri district, Alkaleri LGA and Zakari Suleiman of Darazo LGA with 14 others sustained injuries and are now receiving treatment at ATBUTH”.

He said the Command’s tactical Commanders of Operation Puff Adder restored normalcy and 55 suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime.

He disclosed the exhibits recovered from the suspects as; 46 machetes, 13 knives, 15 daggers (Gario), one dane gun and 13 bamboo sticks.

The PPRO said the case is under investigation.