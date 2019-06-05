Anthony Joshua has cleared up “accusations and worries” over his mental state and said he has to take his defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr “like a man”.

Concise News reports that Joshua also insists he has no one else to blame for his shock loss to Andy Ruiz on Saturday.

Joshua suffered a shock defeat for the first time in his professional career at the hands of Ruiz Jr on his US debut at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Eddie Hearn confirmed that a rematch clause has been triggered – giving Joshua an opportunity to regain his heavyweight titles in November or December – and AJ said he would be happy for the second fight to take place in The Big Apple once again, despite talks of London and Mexico.

“The whole training camp team pulled together and did a great job. I started my camp in Sheffield and worked there four weeks before coming to New York for the press tour,” Joshua told fans on his YouTube channel.

“There were a lot of issues going on with the fight with Jarrell Miller, Luis Ortiz pulling out, Ruiz stepping in. It all added to the drama of heavyweight boxing.

“After the press conferences, I went to Miami, where the setup was spot on. I didn’t go out, I was eating in-house, there was no contaminated food.

“I know there are accusations and worries about what was wrong with me. I want to tell you this; I’m a soldier and I have to take my ups with my downs.

“I warmed up really well. I had no panic attack – I’m not that person, you know me. I have to take my loss as a man, no blaming anyone, no blaming anything.

“I am the one who went in there to perform and my performance never went to plan. On Saturday I took a loss and I have to take it like a man.”

Watch the full video below: