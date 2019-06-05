2019 Women's World Cup: Super Falcons Full Fixtures, Time, Where To Watch Live

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will begin their 2019 Women’s World Cup fixtures on Saturday with a tie against Norway, Concise News reports.

Nigeria are the reigning African champions having clinched the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana, November 2018.

The West Africans are housed in Group A of the competition against hosts France, Norway and South Korea.

Coach Thomas Dennerby’s girls have only made it past the group stages of the competition once and that was in 1999 when they got to the quarter-finals.

Super Falcons of Nigeria 2019 Women’s World Cup Matches, Date, Time

Saturday, June 8, 2019

Nigeria Vs Norway

Time: 8 00pm

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Nigeria vs. South Korea

Time: 2 00pm

Monday, June 17, 2019

Nigeria vs. France

Time: 8 00pm

Where To Watch Nigeria Super Falcons’ World Cup Matches Live?

Supersport Channels on DSTV