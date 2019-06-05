African representatives Senegal will play Italy in one of the quarter-final fixtures of the 2019 U-20 World Cup in Poland, Concise News understands.
This news medium understands that the Flying Eagles of Nigeria lost out 2-1 to Senegal in a round of 16 fixture on Monday.
The quarter-final fixtures will begin on Friday with Senegal’s game as well as Colombia taking on Ukraine.
Other games in the quarter-final of the U-20 World Cup will be played on Saturday in Poland.
2019 U-20 World Cup Quarter-final Fixtures, Date
Friday, June 07th 2019
Colombia Vs Ukraine
Time: 02: 30pm
Italy Vs Mali
Time: 05: 30pm
Saturday, June 08th, 2019
US Vs Ecuador
Time: 04:30pm
South Korea Vs Senegal
Time: 07:30pm