African representatives Senegal will play Italy in one of the quarter-final fixtures of the 2019 U-20 World Cup in Poland, Concise News understands.

This news medium understands that the Flying Eagles of Nigeria lost out 2-1 to Senegal in a round of 16 fixture on Monday.

The quarter-final fixtures will begin on Friday with Senegal’s game as well as Colombia taking on Ukraine.

Other games in the quarter-final of the U-20 World Cup will be played on Saturday in Poland.

2019 U-20 World Cup Quarter-final Fixtures, Date

Friday, June 07th 2019

Colombia Vs Ukraine

Time: 02: 30pm

Italy Vs Mali

Time: 05: 30pm

Saturday, June 08th, 2019

US Vs Ecuador

Time: 04:30pm

South Korea Vs Senegal

Time: 07:30pm