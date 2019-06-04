Former governor of Zamfara State Abdul’aziz Yari says the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains the major political party in the state in spite of its defeat at the Supreme Court.

Yari stated this on Tuesday while addressing APC supporters who paid him Sallah homage at his residence in Talata-Mafara town.

According to him, despite the Supreme Court verdict which gave power to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), “Our party remains the strongest party in the state.

“This visit indicates that our members remain one family. I thank you for this visit, I am appealing to you not to be discouraged.

“We accept the court judgement; we will continue to be an opposition party and our opposition will be for the benefit of the state.

“We should not blame anybody on what happened; it was ordained by Allah and since Allah designed it, nobody can change it,” he said.

He urged members of the party in the state to love one another and continue to work together.