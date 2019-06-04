Manager of the Netherlands national team, Ronald Koeman has tipped Virgil van Dijk to win this year’s Ballon d’Or.

Concise News reports that the Liverpool centre-back is in contention for the award.

Koeman is currently preparing the Netherlands for their UEFA Nations League semi-final with England, with Van Dijk set to join up with the national squad after celebrating Liverpool’s Champions League triumph.

“It’s about time the Ballon d’Or was given to a defender,” Koeman says.

“Van Dijk deserves to win it.”

Former Barcelona defender, Koeman also praised Lionel Messi but claimed that he needed to win major trophies with his club side to be considered the best for that season.

“He’s the best player,” Koeman says of the Argentine.

“But I also think that he also has to win tournaments with his team to be able to win awards for himself.”

Van Dijk was named Man of the Match in the Champions League final as the Kops beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano.