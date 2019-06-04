nigeria news today, Nigeria newspapers today headlines, nigeria news, naija news, nigeria breaking news, nigeria newspapers, today nigeria breaking news, latest news in nigeria today 2019, 247 nigeria news updates, nigeria politics news, today, nigeria news today, latest nigeria newspapers, latest nigeria news, concise news, nigeria news today, nigerian news, latest nigeria news, news today, nigerian news today, news naija, naija news today, news. nigeria newspapers, today nigeria news, nigeria news today headlines, breaking news today, newspaper headlines, breaking news, concise news, news headlines today, nigeria today, news headlines today, latest election news in nigeria, election news in nigeria, latest news on nigeria election, nigeria election news, latest political news in nigeria, news happening in nigeria. flying eagles
Flying Eagles Send Children’s Day Message To All Nigerian Youngsters (Image Source: NFF Twitter)

Players of the Flying Eagles of Nigeria to the 2019 U-20 World Cup in Poland have refused to leave their hotel rooms due to unpaid bonuses and allowances, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that the Flying Eagles wings were clipped, 2-1, by Senegal in a round 16 game at the competition on Monday.

Advertise With Us

The development meant that the team have now crashed out of the competition after a largely unimpressive showing in Poland.

However, the team has said they will not leave their rooms until all their match bonuses and allowances are paid to them.

A member of the Flying Eagles squad told Brila FM that ” the officials told them to come down to Nigeria before they would pay, but we refused and we are all in our rooms as I speak right now.”

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR