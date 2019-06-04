Players of the Flying Eagles of Nigeria to the 2019 U-20 World Cup in Poland have refused to leave their hotel rooms due to unpaid bonuses and allowances, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that the Flying Eagles wings were clipped, 2-1, by Senegal in a round 16 game at the competition on Monday.

The development meant that the team have now crashed out of the competition after a largely unimpressive showing in Poland.

However, the team has said they will not leave their rooms until all their match bonuses and allowances are paid to them.

A member of the Flying Eagles squad told Brila FM that ” the officials told them to come down to Nigeria before they would pay, but we refused and we are all in our rooms as I speak right now.”