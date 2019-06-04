Transfer News: Lyon Star Mendy Passes Real Madrid Medical

Lyon star Ferland Mendy has reportedly passed a medical for Real Madrid, ahead of a potential move to the Los Blancos in the summer.

Mendy has emerged as one of the world’s best young left-backs and impressed under the tutelage of Bruno Genesio at Lyon last season.

The 23-year-old made 30 appearances in the Ligue 1 campaign, scoring twice and assisting once.

French outlet L’Equipe states that Mendy was on a medical visit to the Clairefontaine with a doctor from Real Madrid and he has already successfully passed the medical.

The report states that the move is now imminent and the fee in question is about 50 million euros, as Mendy completed the medical on international duty with the French national team.

Zinedine Zidane has been desperate to sign the 23-year-old for a while now and after the captures of Eder Militao and Luka Jovic, this would the Los Blancos’ third summer signing.

They are expected to add Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard in the coming weeks.