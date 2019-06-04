Transfer News: Juventus Want Pogba Back

As clubs continue to seal transfer deals, Juventus are interested in signing Paul Pogba back from Manchester United, according to news by Sky.

Concise News reports that the Italian champions have made contact with Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola over a potential summer move for the World Cup winner.

Sky in Italy understands that Manchester United have been informed of Juventus’ interest.

Pogba first joined Juve on a free transfer in 2012 after struggling to secure regular first-team football at Old Trafford.

The midfielder enjoyed four successful seasons in Turin before rejoining United in 2016 for a then world-record fee of £89m.

Pogba has experienced mixed fortunes during his second spell in Manchester, scoring 31 goals in 135 games since returning to the club.

The 26-year-old still has two years remaining on his current deal at United, with the club holding an option to trigger a further 12-month extension to his contract.

Real Madrid have also been linked with Pogba and the midfielder fuelled speculation he could move to the Bernabeu this summer after describing the club as “a dream for anyone” in April.

Meanwhile, Juventus are still without a manager following Massimiliano Allegri’s departure at the end of the season.

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri is the favourite to replace Allegri at the Allianz Stadium, according to reports in Italy.