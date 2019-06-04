England star Gary Cahill has left London side Chelsea FC after spending seven years with the team, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Chelsea announced the departure of the former Bolton man recently.

Cahill joined the Blues from Bolton in 2012 but has been largely utilized by coach Maurizio Sarri for the 2018/19 season.

And with his contract ended this season, the defender chose not to renew it and instead, parted ways with the Europa League winners.

Cahill won two Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League title, two UEFA Europa League title, two FA Cups, and one Carabao Cup with the Stamford Bridge side.