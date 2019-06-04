The Taraba State House of Assembly has re-elected Abel Diah as the speaker of the 9th Assembly.

Diah was elected unopposed by members of the House on Monday at the legislative chamber in Jalingo, the state capital.

In a similar development, Dr Danladi Gwampo emerged as the Deputy Speaker of the House.

The Speaker represents Mbamga Constituency in Sardauna Local Government Area (LGA), while his deputy is from Yorro Constituency in Yorro LGA of the state.

Both men were elected into the positions at the inauguration ceremony of members shortly before they were sworn in.

In his inaugural speech, the speaker said his re-election came with additional responsibility to positively impact the lives of the people of Taraba.

Diah’s election as speaker in 2015 was challenged in court by the opposition which made him step down.

Thereafter, Mark Useni who had emerged as Speaker of the 8th Assembly voluntarily resigned after Diah won in court, a development which paved way for his re-election.

The Assembly is made up of 24 lawmakers, out of which 19 are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while five were elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The speaker and his deputy are members of the PDP.