Ogun state police command said that it has arrested two suspected pipeline vandals identified Tunde Ramoni, 45, and Yinka Olufowobi, 33.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this in a statement to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Concise News gathered that the arrested suspects were seen with petroleum products packed in sacks.

Oyeyemi said, the two suspects were sighted in a blue Toyota Camry car with reg no RC 862 AAA loaded with petroleum product in sacks.

He explained that, on sighting the police, the suspects made an attempt to escape, but, they were chased and apprehended.

The Police spokesperson said, “On interrogation, the two suspects confessed that they were coming from Oloparun village via Ogijo were they used to get the product from vandalised pipeline in the area in collaboration with their other accomplices living in Ilara area of Ogijo”.

He said, the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects and exhibit to Special Anti-Robbery Squad for further investigation with the view of apprehending their other accomplices.