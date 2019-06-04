Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Tuesday, June 4th, 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Nigerian Police to act at all times within the ambit of the law and must not violate the fundamental human rights of Nigerians whom they have sworn to protect. The President said this when he received the report of the Presidential Panel on the Reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) from the Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Chairman Presidential Panel on SARS Reform, Anthony Ojukwu, on Monday at the Presidential Villa.

A Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced a former Acting Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Calistus Obi, to seven years imprisonment for N136 million fraud. Concise News had reported that Obi had admitted that he used part of the N331million belonging to the agency in building a hotel.

The Reformed Christian Association of Nigeria (ReCAN) has faulted the reaction of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to President Muhammadu Buhari’s attendance of the recent Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit. Concise News had reported that the Nigerian leader returned to Abuja on Sunday after attending the 14th OIC Summit in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, where Buhari noted with delight the decision of the organisation to support the Inter-Basin Water Transfer Project.

There have been diverse reactions by Nigerians as Pastor William Kumuyi over the weekend urged them not to attack President Muhammadu Buhari, Concise News reports. This online news medium understands that Kumuyi, who is the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, gave the admonition during his sermon at the Deeper Life Bible Church, Headquarters, Gbagada, Lagos.

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission has recommended that Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II be suspended over the misappropriation of N3.4 billion. The alleged amount was said to have been misappropriated between 2014 and 2017.

Rochas Okorocha, the immediate past governor of Imo State, has cautioned his successor, Emeka Ihedioha, to stop blackmailing him. He rather advised the new governor to face governance and improve the lot of the state.

Philomina Chieshe, charged with alleged “missing” N35 million belonging to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), was on Monday granted bail in the sum of N20 million by an FCT High Court Maitama. Chieshe, a clerical officer with JAMB, was arraigned last Friday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside Samuel Sale Umoru, a state coordinator with JAMB.

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has demanded an apology from the governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi whom he said had betrayed IPOB. Kanu said this after Umahi had cried out that herdsmen are assaulting and harassing women sexually in the state.

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have been bundled out of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland by Senegal who defeated them 2-1 in the Round of Sixteen. Aniekeme Okon scored for Nigeria in the second half which was not enough to cancel out Senegal’s two goals scored by Amadou Sagna and Ibrahima Niane.

