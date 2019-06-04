NBC Threatens AIT, Raypower

The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, has threatened to take actions against African Independent Television, AIT, and RayPower FM.

Concise News gathered that the threat was issues over some reports the commission considered unfavourable.

The regulatory body accused the broadcast stations of airing “offensive, unfair and unprofessional” content in violation of its rules.

In three letters made availbale to media houses, Armstrong Idachaba, the commission’s director of broadcast monitoring, asked AIT and RayPower to state why they should not be sanctioned over the issues raised.

“The continued use of your licence (given in trust to you on behalf of the entire Nigerian people), to embark on attacks and vilification of the regulator shall attract appropriate sanctions going forward,” he wrote.

In one of the letters, Idachaba alleged that the stations had the motive of inciting the public against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the government.

“Monitoring reports on AIT and Ray Power FM indicate that a news commentary replete with unfair allegations against the judiciary was aired from Monday, 20th May, 2019.

This commentary was aired on the two stations during the week. The broadcast is a contravention of the provisions of the Code and extant laws regarding discussion of cases pending in the law courts which could be termed as contempt of court.

“Furthermore, the language used was -offensive and unfair on the judiciary. The broadcast is viewed as offensive, unfair and unprofessional, as provisions of Section 1.15.1 of The Nigerian Broadcasting Code was violated” the letter read.