Minimum Wage: Labour Assures FG Cannot Cheat Workers

Organised labour has assured that the FG cannot cheat on workers following the insinuations that it was not sincere to implement the new minimum wage of N30,000.

The President-General of the Trade Union Congress, TUC, Bobboi Kaigama, gave the assurance on Monday, June 3rd, in Akure during the fifth Triennial Delegates’ Conference of the Ondo State chapter of the union where Com. Helen Odofin emerged the new State Chairman.

Kaigama insisted that the new minimum wage as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari was not a scam.

Kaigama explained that labour unions and their leaders were not sleeping.

The TUC president assured that organised labour were following developments at the committee to ensure workers were not shortchanged with the new minimum wage table.

“No no no, we are not sleeping, the battle for the minimum wage is very straight and we are not sleeping on it, what we are currently doing is to create a template.

“And that is why we are trying to appeal to those that are receiving more than N30,000, is not something you do by magic, it’s technical and that is why we (government and labour) set-up (Presidential) technical committee to look into the matter.

“We don’t believe government can scam the workers because I believe in the welfarism of everybody and I don’t have doubt in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration either to scam or not,” he said.

Other newly elected officers included Clement Fatuase – Vice Chairman; Soladoye Ekundayo -Ex-officio; Dayo Adebiyi -State Secretary; Tope Akinsola – Asst Sec; Taimiyu Olufemi – Treasurer;

Others are; Ikechukwu Nneke – Fin Sec; Femi Owolabi -PRO; Olusegun Akinbolasere -Auditor I; Makinde Ayesoro – Chairman.

Swearing-in the new officers, Kaigama who was represented by the Secretary-General of TUC, Mr Musa Lawal, noted that a presidential technical committee to work out new salary templates had been set up and expected to submit its report next week.