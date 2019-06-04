Man Arraigned For Killing Son With Pressing Iron

A man identified as Elvis Chris has been arraigned before the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja for allegedly killing his four-year-old son.

According to reports, the middle-aged man killed his son with a hot pressing iron.

Chris was arraigned on one count of murder before Justice Hakeem Oshodi by the Lagos State Government on Monday.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

It was gathered that sometime in July 2015, Chris, at his Meiran residence in the Ojokoro area of the state, allegedly killed his son by using a hot pressing iron on his body.

According to the prosecutor, M. T. Adewoye, the defendant allegedly dumped the corpse of his son in a plastic drum in a bid to cover up his crime.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, the counsel representing Chris from the Office of the Public Defender, E. B. Obogwu, prayed the court to withdraw his appearance immediately after the arraignment.

Obogwu noted that the matter involved a minor hence his withdrawal from the case.

Reacting to the request of the counsel, Justice Oshodi noted that the issue of the age of the deceased did not apply in a murder case, adding that the case involved life and therefore, the question of segregation in the murder of a child or minor did not arise.

The judge, thereafter, ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Ikoyi Prison pending the determination of the case and adjourned till November 13, 2019, for trial.