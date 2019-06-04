Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, June 2nd, 2019.

Latest Kogi State Online News Update For Today

Governor Yahaya Bello’s Chief of Staff in Kogi state, Edward Onoja, has denied rumours that he was arrested by security operatives, saying that ‘descendants of Lucifer’ are monitoring.

Concise News understands that Onoja while denying the report in a video he posted on social media on Monday, said he was covered by the blood of Jesus.

The Chief of Staff also expressed confidence in governor Bello’s chances of emerging as the winner of the November 16 governorship election in the Confluence State.

The Kogi House of Assembly says it considered 50 bills and 144 motions during the 6th assembly, Concise News reports.

The Speaker of the house Matthew Kolawole disclosed this while rendering account of his stewardship and activities of the house during the valedictory session to mark the end of the 6th assembly (2015-2019) in Lokoja on Monday.

“I must say without fear or favour that we have in the past four years, in spite of inadequate infrastructure and other necessary facilities achieved remarkable success.

The Kogi State government has been commended by the organised labour for the payment of December 2018 and January 2019 salaries and pensions to its workers and pensioners, Concise News reports.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) gave the commendation in a statement issued in Lokoja on Sunday.

The statement, signed by the state Chairman of the NLC, Onu Edoka and his TUC counterpart, Ranti Ojo, described the payment of the two-month salaries and pensions as a huge relief.

That’s the latest news from Kogi state for today. See you again soon!