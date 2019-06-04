The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday conducted a supplementary Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for 490 candidates whose Computer-Based Test centres were earlier suspended due to malpractices and other infractions.

Concise News reports that the UTME was held in JAMB CBT centre in Kogo, Abuja, JAMB Bayelsa State office, Yenagoa and JAMB National Headquarters in Bwari, Abuja.

The board says, in its weekly bulletin, that “it was expedient to suspend all examinations at centres earlier earmarked for the candidates based on the lack of capacity of the centres and involvement in examination infractions.”

This online news medium learnt that apart from the 490 candidates sitting for the examination again, the UTME results of 127 candidates were undergoing forensic analysis by a panel of experts because of the suspicion of examination malpractices.

JAMB says, “The board has conducted a supplementary examination for 490 candidates, who could not take their rescheduled examination. The candidates in 17 sessions under this category were identified. Some of the candidates were to sit in centres that were sanctioned by way of suspension owing to their lack of capacity while others were involved in examination infractions.

“An auxiliary examination was conducted on Monday, June 3. The board has noted the series of complaints by candidates and it will diligently investigate all cases of suspected infractions. It will continue to ensure that no candidate is unjustly sanctioned.

“The board had maintained that it would rather allow fraudulent candidates to go free than punish one innocent candidate. We urge the public not to fall for fraudulent persons who parade fake results all over the town. The board has a system that can check its results and is urging candidates with any result contrary to what was issued to come forward with such evidence.”

As well, JAMB urges candidates with queries to make use of its online free ticketing system to lodge their complaints.