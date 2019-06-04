Insecurity: What Ex-Head Of State Babangida Wants Nigerians To Do

Nigeria’s former Head of State General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) has urged Nigerians to rally behind President Muhammadu Buhari as the federal government battles to curtail the security challenges in the country.

Concise News learned that the former Nigerian leader made the call while speaking with newsmen at his hilltop residence in Minna on Tuesday.

He said Buhari had the capacity to deal with the challenges, as he urged Nigerians to be patient with him.

“What is required now is for Nigerians to rally round the President to enable him provide adequate security and good leadership,” Babangida, who overthrew Buhari’s military government in 1985, said.

“The people’s support will help the President to succeed; he needs everyone’s cooperation to trudge on to success.”

Babangida also urged Nigerians to remain peaceful and pray for peace to reign in the country.