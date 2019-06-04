Gunmen Attack Zamfara Governor’s Convoy

Gunmen reportedly attack and opened fire on the motorcade of the Zamfara governor, Bello Matawalle on Sunday, Concise News reports.

It was gathered that the governor was on his way to condole with victims of an attack on a community in Gusau.

According to Premium Times, witnesses said the governor’s convoy came under attack on Sunday evening while he was en route to Lilo community to sympathise with victims of the attack on Saturday.

Eight people were killed and 18 others injured after bandits attacked Lilo community, on the outskirts of Gusau, the state capital.

Zamfara, like many other states across the north, has witnessed sporadic attacks by bandits and kidnappers that have claimed the lives of many.

Meanwhile, Yusuf Idris, the acting press secretary to the governor, in a statement gave a different account of the scenario.

According to him, the governor led security operatives for an ‘operation’ to rout bandits from their hideouts.

He said the governor was accompanied by his deputy, Mahadi Aliyu-Gusau, the state’s security heads and other dignitaries.

He said the team was able “to chase bandits at their camps during the unannounced visit to the area.”