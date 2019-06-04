Former President Goodluck Jonathan and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday prayed Allah to grant Nigerians their heart desires.

The former President made the prayer while congratulating Muslims on the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr.

Jonathan prayed that this season ushers Nigerians into a season of peace, love and joy.

In a tweet, Jonathan wrote: “Eid Mubarak to the Muslim Ummah, may this season usher into our homes peace, love and joy.

“May Allah grant us our heart desires according to His eternal will. Happy Celebrations. – GEJ”

The opposition PDP also felicitated with the Muslim Community as well as all Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr.

PDP said those behind bloodletting in the country should use the Eid-el-Fitr celebration to end the menace.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party said the “successful completion of the Ramadan points to the triumph of our collective faith in God over the vicissitudes of life, both as individuals and as a nation.”

PDP urged, “Nigerians not to forget the eternal lessons of the Eid-el-Fitr, but to always bring them to bear in all aspects of life, particularly in our dealings with one another.

“Nigerians, especially those in leadership positions, should use the occasion to rekindle the spirit of honesty, selflessness, care and love for others, so as to guarantee a united, stable and prosperous nation ” PDP said.

PDP also, “beckon on those behind various acts of violence and bloodletting in our nation to have a rethink, retrace their steps and join in the effort to rebuild our nation for the good of all.”

The party urged all compatriots to use the occasion to reach out and share with those that are hurting, particularly the sick, the deprived as well as victims of acts of violence in various parts of our country.

The party further wished Nigerians happy Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.